user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Horner: Honda's track data 'spot on' with dyno tests

Horner: Honda's track data 'spot on' with dyno tests

  • Published on 24 Feb 2020 10:10
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the on-track data from Honda is corresponding with the information that it received during dyno tests.

The Japanese manufacturer enjoyed a successful first week of pre-season testing, setting 855 laps over three days between Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

2020 will mark Honda's second year in partnership with Red Bull, with the energy drink squad hoping to be a championship competing position from the start of the season.

MOREHorner: Car collaborations between F1 teams 'makes sense' | Verstappen: Red Bull RB16 'feels more connected' than predecessor

Horner states that the initial feedback from Honda is positive ahead of the second week of testing.

"The correlation between what we’re seeing on track and from the dyno is spot on," Horner said. "That side is encouraging. It’s easy to get drawn into the timing sheets, especially in early testing. It’ll move around a lot I’m sure by the time we get to Melbourne."

Red Bull not planning to use four Honda engines

The length of the F1 calendar is not yet known following the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix, meaning there could be 21 events rather than 22. 

The Briton affirms that Red Bull is not planning to exceed the quota of three engines penalty-free throughout the season and that a reduction in the number of races would make the situation easier for his team and Honda.

"We’re not planning a fourth engine at the moment," Horner said. "The plan is to go through on the three. If it becomes 21 races, that obviously makes life slightly easier.

"If we had to take a fourth, as long as we take it at the right place, we can minimise the impact of that. We’ll always chase performance over anything else."

Horner adds that the energy drink squad will have some "modest" upgrades for Melbourne, which once again hosts the opening round of the season.

"I think teams will bring their race one packages next week. We have some modest upgrades for Melbourne and then it’s incremental development. Every grand prix, you’re trying to bring something to enhance the performance.

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing Honda
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Correlation was an issue what plagued Honda up until these last years, seems like that's been solved.

    • + 0
    • Feb 24 2020 - 18:50
    • Kean

      Posts: 642

      Yeah, I remember that one year when the PU vibrated itself into destruction. That had certainly not shown up on the dyno. So I'd say progress.

      • + 0
      • Feb 24 2020 - 20:43

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (46)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar