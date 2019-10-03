user icon
icon

link-icon
De Vries had conversations with 'several' F1 teams

De Vries had conversations with 'several' F1 teams

  • Published on 03 Oct 2019 08:52
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nyck de Vries says he held conversations with a number of Formula 1 teams throughout the 2019 season but had to concede that there were no opportunities.

The Dutchman will race in the 2019/20 Formula E championship with Mercedes alongside Stoffel Vandoorne, who returns for his second season in the all-electric series.

De Vries, who wrapped up the Formula 2 title last weekend in Sochi, revealed that he had talks with a number of teams - but knows that a move to F1 was not realistic.

"I've had several conversations, but there just wasn't enough movement," he told Ziggo Sport. "Everyone more or less stayed where they are. Of course, Formula 1 is the dream, but in the current situation that was not realistic.

De Vries added that Formula E is the best option for him to continue his racing career, taking encouragement from the number of leading manufacturers that are part of the series. 

"Then I think this is by far the best step for my career. I am very grateful for this opportunity at Mercedes. In recent years Formula E has become one of the biggest classes apart from Formula 1, with seven or eight car manufacturers involved.

"Mercedes has four cars with which they race all over the world: two in Formula 1 and two in Formula E. One of them I occupy. In addition, last year I was already employed by Mercedes as a simulator driver and I will continue to play that role next year."

The 24-year-old stated that he has no frustrations over not receiving a promotion to F1 despite winning the main feeder championship.

"Over the past five years the champion has been promoted to Formula 1 and last year even to the top 3. However, there is no guarantee and I was aware of that. I have no control over that, so I can't worry about that."


Replies (2)

Login to reply

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Nyck de Vries 4
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Feb 6 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Sneek, Netherlands
  • Weight 52 kg
  • Length 1.65 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar