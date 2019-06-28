Practice: Deletraz narrowly edges out De Vries, Ghiotto

Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782.

The Carlin driver's lead at the top was only marginal as Nyck de Vries and Luca Ghiotto were less than a tenth behind the Carlin driver.

Ghiotto had the biggest scare of any driver during the session as in the middle sector, he skipped through the gravel after correcting the car when entering Turn 6.

Nicholas Latifi will be looking to regain some momentum in his championship, and ended the session in fourth place, narrowly beating Campos' Jack Aitken.

Drivers settled down in the latter stages of the session as they focused on their race stints and conserving the tyres, which are set to provide difficulties in the hot temperatures.

Sergio Sette Camara was sixth, ahead of Callum Ilott and Nobuharu Matsushita. Fresh from a podium in France, Guanyu Zhou was ninth, while Sean Gelael rounded out the top ten.

Three drivers made their first appearances of the year in the session, with Arjun Maini returning to the series with Campos.

The Indian driver was 16th in the timesheets, ahead of Patricio O'Ward and Ryan Tveter, who make their first ever starts int the Formula 2 championship this weekend.