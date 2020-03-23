user icon
Red Bull junior Sette Camara joins Super Formula grid

Red Bull junior Sette Camara joins Super Formula grid

  • Published on 23 Mar 2020 11:51
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Newly appointed Red Bull reserve Sergio Sette Camara has signed on to compete in the Super Formula in 2020.

The Brazilian racer replaces compatriot Pietro Fittipaldi at Team B-Max with Motopark, following sponsorship issues for Fittipaldi.

Sette Camara has spent the last three seasons racing in the FIA Formula 2 championship, ending the 2019 series fourth in the drivers' standings.

Earlier this month, Red Bull Racing announced that it had re-signed the 21-year-old to its junior programme, holding the role of Red Bull and AlphaTauri's reserve driver.

“I am confident this is the best direction for my career,” Sette Camara said. “Super Formula are the quickest racing cars after Formula 1, and the teams here are working at the highest level.

“I want to thank B-Max with Motopark for this opportunity – I have worked with them before and I am sure we can achieve great things in this series too.”

The opening two rounds of the 2020 Super Formula championship at Suzuka and Fuji were postponed due to the coronavirus. Now, the season is set to start on May 17th at Autopolis.

Motopark boss Timo Rumpfkeil added: “I’m delighted to welcome Sergio back to our team. He needs no introduction: he’s one of the most exciting talents out there and it’s always a great pleasure to work with such a quality driver.

“There is a strong history between Team Motopark and Sergio – we gave him his first two seasons in Europe back in 2015 and 2016 in Formula 3 and again in Macau 2017, so it very much feels like he’s coming home.

“It will work out a clear advantage that we know him very well and vice versa, as this is going to allow us to start on a high level right from go.”

SF News Sergio Sette Camara Red Bull Racing Alpha Tauri
