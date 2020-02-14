user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
AlphaTauri launches its 2020 F1 car, the AT01

AlphaTauri launches its 2020 F1 car, the AT01

  • Published on 14 Feb 2020 20:23
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

AlphaTauri has launched its first car under its new name. The Red Bull junior team has been rebranded from Toro Rosso for the 2020 season.

The new car, called the AT01, was launched at an event in Salzburg Austria. It has a brand new livery of striking dark blue and white.

In terms of aerodynamics, the AT01 seems to be a broad development of its predecessor, the STR14. The outwash concept has once again been chosen for the front wing, with flaps running down towards the end plates. 

Further back, it is noticeable that the bargeboards have had an update, just like the deflectors on the sidepods. 

Larger changes can be found at the sidepods. The openings on the front have become smaller and have changed shape, with which the team seems to follow the concept of big brother Red Bull Racing. 

Also on top of the front of the sidepod is an extra opening on both sides. What is also striking is that the AT01 looks a lot slimmer than the STR14. That seems to be part of a general trend among the teams, as most have so far presented a car that is slimmer than the predecessor.

Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly form the team's line-up for the season, having joined forces midway through the 2019 campaign when Gasly was demoted from Red Bull.

Both drivers claimed podium finishes for Toro Rosso last year, with Kvyat crossing the line in third place at the German Grand Prix.

Later in the year in Brazil, Gasly secured his first podium result by finishing the grand prix in second place behind former teammate Max Verstappen. 

Toro Rosso ended the 2019 campaign sixth in the constructors' championship, enjoying its most successful season in history by scoring 85 points. 

Photos AlphaTauri AT01
F1 News Alpha Tauri
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    meh

    • + 0
    • Feb 14 2020 - 21:09
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,794

    i love it

    • + 1
    • Feb 14 2020 - 21:20
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,167

    Only thing that stands out is Honda logo. If this team is not wholly funded by Honda, designers did a great disservice to sponsors and especially to owner: Redbull. Meh for color choice.

    • + 0
    • Feb 14 2020 - 21:31
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      On the contrary: this serves RB very well. Remember:they wanted to differentiate from RB this year in order to highlight RB's fashion division, and they did with this.

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 11:41
  • xoya

    Posts: 527

    It was expected. Alpha Tauri clothing uses the same color scheme.
    It looks good. Probably the best they could've done using black and white. :)

    • + 1
    • Feb 14 2020 - 22:17
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,109

    I like it. Looks pretty good to me.

    • + 1
    • Feb 15 2020 - 00:36
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    It looks good, but pales in comparison to last yesr's livery IMO.

    • + 0
    • Feb 15 2020 - 11:39

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Alpha Tauri
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar