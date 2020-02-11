AlphaTauri names its first car the 'AT01'

The newly named AlphaTauri team will introduce its first car this Friday, giving it the name 'AT01'.
The Red Bull junior squad has been called Toro Rosso for 14 Formula 1 seasons, however for the new decade, the energy drink company has been rebranded.
Previously, Toro Rosso used the STR abbreviation to identify their cars, with the 2019 STR14 being the last car to bear the name.
On Friday, February 14th, AlphaTauri will unveil its new car at a special event in Salzburg, Austria.
The launch will be steered in the right direction by former Red Bull driver David Coulthard. During the presentation, drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat will unveil the new team clothing, the new overalls and then the AT01.
Over the last week, social media posts have hinted at a fresh livery for the team, potentially in a dark colour.
The launch will be aired live on Alpha Tauri’s website, its Youtube and Facebook channels and Red Bull TV.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Dert38
Posts: 169
I suggest them to make it faster then or similar to energetic car like with vettel's v10. supper kool trolling ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,167
Missed opportunity: AT-AT1
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Would've suited my avatar vary well. XD
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,167
Indeed Chancellor! All terrain Alfa Tauri - 1 was a wasted opportunity.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
"I Am the Formula 1". XD