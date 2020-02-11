user icon
AlphaTauri names its first car the 'AT01'

  • Published on 11 Feb 2020 15:19
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The newly named AlphaTauri team will introduce its first car this Friday, giving it the name 'AT01'.

The Red Bull junior squad has been called Toro Rosso for 14 Formula 1 seasons, however for the new decade, the energy drink company has been rebranded.

Previously, Toro Rosso used the STR abbreviation to identify their cars, with the 2019 STR14 being the last car to bear the name.

On Friday, February 14th, AlphaTauri will unveil its new car at a special event in Salzburg, Austria.

The launch will be steered in the right direction by former Red Bull driver David Coulthard. During the presentation, drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat will unveil the new team clothing, the new overalls and then the AT01.

Over the last week, social media posts have hinted at a fresh livery for the team, potentially in a dark colour.

The launch will be aired live on Alpha Tauri’s website, its Youtube and Facebook channels and Red Bull TV.

Replies (5)

  • Dert38

    Posts: 169

    I suggest them to make it faster then or similar to energetic car like with vettel's v10. supper kool trolling ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))

    • + 0
    • Feb 11 2020 - 18:40
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,167

    Missed opportunity: AT-AT1

    • + 0
    • Feb 12 2020 - 08:48
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Would've suited my avatar vary well. XD

      • + 0
      • Feb 12 2020 - 12:45
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      Indeed Chancellor! All terrain Alfa Tauri - 1 was a wasted opportunity.

      • + 0
      • Feb 12 2020 - 22:19
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      "I Am the Formula 1". XD

      • + 0
      • Feb 13 2020 - 15:25

