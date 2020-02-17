Photos: AlphaTauri makes its on track debut

AlphaTauri made its on track debut last week, following the launch of the AT01 on Friday. Take a look at images from the car at the Misano Circuit below.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (4)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
A bit of a boring trend that most cars on the grid have darker rear sections and brighter fronts. And the livery do seem a tad uninspired. It's fine though, kinda like an old Williams livery and better than HAAS', but I will miss that striking sapphire, silver and red livery..
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
Really? Evidence of how subjective the livery thing is... I actually really liked it. Everything from the livery to the team kit, all. I thought Williams was better, and as previously discussed, Haas was just dreadful.
With the Alpha Tauri livery, I also think there is all sorts of potential to make it better, you can still bring a lot of color and texture to improve it.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
It is! And that's part of why I think livery talks are fun. I feel the team kit is better, as you say, but I perferred the old car's colours. As you say, the new era and colours have potential, but I liked the old car better.
Dert38
Posts: 169
i agree with you but from this point of view car looks cool as painting hides difference (and so ugliness) in between middle part's and rear wing's height. it reminds ...-2016 cars which looked coolest. front nose of that toro roso is to wide hovewer.