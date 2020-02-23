user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Horner: Car collaborations between F1 teams 'makes sense'

Horner: Car collaborations between F1 teams 'makes sense'

  • Published on 23 Feb 2020 11:46
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull team principal Christan Horner has spoken out about collaborations between teams in Formula 1, stating that it's an option that 'do make sense' for a lot of teams on the grid.

Teams such as AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Racing Point are known to share parts for its cars with bigger teams such as Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Racing Point also drew criticism from other teams during the first week of testing after unveiling it's 2020 challenger, the RP20, a car heavily based on last year's Mercedes W10.

Haas has also been known in the past for basing its cars on previous concepts used by Ferrari. Horner said he understands why some teams opt to do this and why he does not see a problem with it.

"I think collaborations do make sense," Horner said Then how to teams like AlphaTauri, Racing Point, Haas and even Sauber. 

"If they couldn’t buy suspensions and gearboxes, that’s all R&D that they are going to have to conduct themselves with big amounts of resources. Some teams look like they’ve gone further in their cloning than others."

Collaborations can create 'a more competitive grid'

Horner also believes that teams collaborating with each other and sharing parts will allow for a more competitive grid while helping Formula 1 to be a more affordable sport for the teams involved.

Horner also affirmed that he cannot see any reason that it should be a problem to have teams collaborating with one another, as long as no rules are broken in the long run.

"Along as it complies with the rules, I don’t particularly have a problem. For Liberty, it creates a more competitive grid, for Formula 1 it’s more affordable," Horner commented.

"You don’t want 10 cars that look the same, but there are elements of the cars that are transferable like suspensions and gearboxes that make a lot of sense."

F1 News Christian Horner Mercedes Red Bull Racing Racing Point Alpha Tauri
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    we are heading to a spec car series

    • + 0
    • Feb 24 2020 - 01:53
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,167

    If Haas do it before Redbull, it’s a copy and cheating. If Toro Rosso does it, it’s collaborative effort. :)

    • + 1
    • Feb 24 2020 - 03:07
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    so customer cars eh

    • + 0
    • Feb 24 2020 - 18:56

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (46)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar