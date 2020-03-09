user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sette Camara joins Red Bull as reserve driver

Sette Camara joins Red Bull as reserve driver

  • Published on 09 Mar 2020 09:15
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull has announced that Sergio Sette Camara has rejoined its family and will hold the role of reserve driver in 2020.

The Brazilian spent the last three years racing in the FIA Formula 2 championship, securing three race wins.

In 2019, he ended the championship in fourth place, which gave him enough points to secure a Formula 1 super licence. 

This season he will work alongside Sebastien Buemi as Red Bull's test and reserve driver.

“I am extremely happy to join the Red Bull family as Official Test & Reserve driver for the 2020 Formula One season alongside Sébastian,” he said.

“I’ve been watching F1 since I was five years old and I’m humbled to have been given this opportunity to work with Scuderia AlphaTauri and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.”

Sette Camara was originally signed onto the Red Bull Junior Team, but was dropped at the before the start of the 2017 season.

Throughout the 2019 season, he worked with McLaren as a test driver, working alongside Carlos Sainz and ex-Formula 2 teammate Lando Norris.

F1 News Sergio Sette Camara Red Bull Racing Alpha Tauri
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Mansell

    Posts: 98

    Bit too hasty binning all the juniors if what you are left with is Buemi and this guy Helmet..

    • + 0
    • Mar 9 2020 - 12:43
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,210

    Really? Getting a, but desperate Red Bull? How many rejects have they gone back to already? Hartley, Kvyat, Albon, Cámara? See a pattern?

    • + 0
    • Mar 9 2020 - 15:51

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

BR Sergio Sette Camara 5
  • Team DAMS
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country BR
  • Date of b. May 23 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. Belo Horizonte, BR
  • Weight 61 kg
  • Length 1.69 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar