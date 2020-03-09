Sette Camara joins Red Bull as reserve driver

Red Bull has announced that Sergio Sette Camara has rejoined its family and will hold the role of reserve driver in 2020.

The Brazilian spent the last three years racing in the FIA Formula 2 championship, securing three race wins.

In 2019, he ended the championship in fourth place, which gave him enough points to secure a Formula 1 super licence.

This season he will work alongside Sebastien Buemi as Red Bull's test and reserve driver.

“I am extremely happy to join the Red Bull family as Official Test & Reserve driver for the 2020 Formula One season alongside Sébastian,” he said.

“I’ve been watching F1 since I was five years old and I’m humbled to have been given this opportunity to work with Scuderia AlphaTauri and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.”

Sette Camara was originally signed onto the Red Bull Junior Team, but was dropped at the before the start of the 2017 season.

Throughout the 2019 season, he worked with McLaren as a test driver, working alongside Carlos Sainz and ex-Formula 2 teammate Lando Norris.