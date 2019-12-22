user icon
GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #1 - Max Verstappen

GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #1 - Max Verstappen

  • Published on 22 Dec 2019 12:00
  • comments 10
  • By: Harry Mattocks & Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen is crowned as GPToday.net’s driver of the season, which we understand maybe a little controversial. However, the performances we have seen from the young Dutchman shows why we have come to this conclusion.

In his earlier seasons in Formula 1, it was always clear that Max was quick. His problem historically was that he did not have the consistency of more experienced drivers, such as his teammate at the time Daniel Ricciardo. The so-called ‘red-mist’ would descend and the clumsy moves would happen, often resulting in a penalty.

However, his crash at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018 was seen as a turning point for his career, as since then his consistency and maturity in the car have improved no-end. He has become the only challenger to Hamilton at certain race weekends, with no teammate able to match his raw pace.

At the end of 2018, he signed a new, multi-year deal with Red Bull, a deal which was seen as a risky move given that the team had already committed to their new engine partnership with Honda. We saw how that relationship developed with Fernando Alonso at McLaren, but luckily for Max, he could not have hoped for more in the first year of Honda power.

Even with the solid performance of the Honda power unit, Red Bull was not up to the mark this season and was unable to mount a challenge to Mercedes for the title. Verstappen did manage to take three wins during the season though and was tantalisingly close to the victory in Hungary until he ran out of tyres.

The factor that we believe puts Verstappen above the rest is his newly-found consistency. Red Bull needed a driver they could rely on to perform well in a car that was not where they expected it to be in the first half of the season, and no matter the session he was able to deliver. It can be argued that with the same machinery, he would have been able to mount a serious challenge and we believe beat Lewis Hamilton to the title.

Verstappen dominated the inter-team battle at the energy drinks squad in 2019, comfortably outscoring both of his teammates throughout the season. The Dutchman was also able to score his maiden pole position this season at the Hungaroring.

 

 

Max Verstappen

Pierre Gasly

Qualifying head-to-head

12

1

Race head-to-head

12

1

Average qualifying gap

-0.485

+0.485

 

 

Max Verstappen

Alexander Albon

Qualifying head-to-head

8

1

Race head-to-head

5

4

Average qualifying gap

-0.433

+0.433


What is inarguable is that Verstappen deserves a car that is worthy of his talents. In 2020 it would be thrilling to see him battle with Hamilton and Leclerc for the title. He has shown he has the skills to compete against and beat the best on the grid, and he is surely the de-facto team leader going into next season.

However, he will have to be wary of the threat of Alexander Albon. Although the Anglo-Thai rookie was off the pace of Max last season, he showed great improvement and could become a threat now that he’s got a season of Formula 1 experience under his belt.

Verstappen's best moment of 2019: Brilliance in Brazil

After a very disappointing Brazilian Grand Prix in 2018, where he collided with Esteban Ocon as the Frenchman tried to un-lap himself, Verstappen was due a happy ending in Sao Paulo. The Dutchman dominated qualifying, to score his second pole position, but did not have it all his own way in the race. A gutsy move on Hamilton after the first round of pitstops let him regain the lead, and then he resisted the pressure from behind until the chequered flag.

Verstappen's worst moment of 2019: The Mexican Grand Prix

In a race weekend that Red Bull has dominated in the past couple of years, after qualifying it looked like Verstappen was set to start on pole for the race. However, in a press conference after the race he admitted to not slowing down for a yellow flag, prompting an investigation. He was then given a grid penalty for a race in which he had expected to be fighting for the win.

 

Race Ratings

 

AUS

BAH

CHN

AZE

SPA

MON

CAN

8.0

8.0

8.0

8.5

9.5

10.0

8.0

 

FRA

AUT

GBR

GER

HUN

BEL

ITA

8.0

10.0

9.5

10.0

10.0

6.0

8.5

 

SIN

RUS

JPN

MEX

USA

BRA

ABU

8.0

8.0

N/A

9.5

9.0

10.0

9.0

 

Driver Rankings

#20 - Robert Kubica

#19 - Antonio Giovinazzi

#18 - Pierre Gasly

#17 - Romain Grosjean

#16 - Lance Stroll

#15 - Kevin Magnussen

#14 - Kimi Raikkonen

#13 - Daniil Kvyat

#12 - Nico Hulkenberg

#11 - Sebastian Vettel

#10 - George Russell

#9 - Daniel Ricciardo

#8 - Sergio Perez

#7 - Charles Leclerc

#6 - Valtteri Bottas

#5 - Alexander Albon

#4 - Lando Norris

#3 - Carlos Sainz

#2 - Lewis Hamilton

Replies (10)

  • Sparky1

    Posts: 12

    Your ratings at Belgium appears to show an error for Max. He was the first car out and listed NC but you gave him 6.0 ratings. The second car out at Belgium was Sainz also listed as NC. He received the normal N/A. Why the double standards? Can’t Max win on his own merits? Why did you need to manipulate the figures to make your boy appear better than what he actually is? Who runs this site? Jos?

    • + 1
    • Dec 22 2019 - 12:51
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    Some controversial ratings, I must say. Max' Belgium rating do kinda itch. But that aside, I agree on many ratings. I personally would've put Leclerc in the top 3, too, and I'm unsure on whether Hammy is no 1 or 2 (we shouldn't underestimate just how much driving the fastest car around can impact a driver's performance), but I don't think the gist of the top 3 is unfair. And some drivers, like Russell, are almost impossible to rate due to the circumstances they raced within this year. But I would say this season can be noted as one where anything inside of the top 15 marked good drivers, generally speaking.

    • + 0
    • Dec 22 2019 - 13:52
  • xoya

    Posts: 505

    Well, this was unexpected...

    • + 2
    • Dec 22 2019 - 18:20
  • Mansell

    Posts: 70

    dutch site favors dutch driver well I never

    Lay off the weed

    • + 0
    • Dec 22 2019 - 18:50
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 44

    Oh, yes. Of course I agree that Max is No. 1 !!!!

    No. 1 childish and thickhead driver.

    • + 1
    • Dec 22 2019 - 23:27
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    Please remind me, why am i even following this silly site.

    • + 0
    • Dec 23 2019 - 01:16
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      Because you like talking with us? :3

      Mind, ratings is a pretty brave thing to do, since they are bound to be subjective, vis a vis: people are bound to disagree. So I'm not particularly upset.

      • + 0
      • Dec 23 2019 - 05:14
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 44

      Because we are having fun !!!!

      • + 1
      • Dec 23 2019 - 22:31
  • BobTheOilGuy

    Posts: 14

    It's unfair to Leclerc.
    If you place Max in top3, there should be Lewis and Charles as well.

    No doubt they are top 3 drivers.

    Dutch site --> undisputed champion is not first, the biggest competitor of the Dutch driver is 7th.
    Funny.

    • + 0
    • Dec 23 2019 - 10:58
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 44

    1. Lewis (SIX titles so far...)
    2. Charles (the future on its best)
    3. Max (great driver but still immature -although 100 races behind him

    • + 0
    • Dec 23 2019 - 22:36

