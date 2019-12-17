user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #7 - Charles Leclerc

GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #7 - Charles Leclerc

  • Published on 17 Dec 2019 13:30
  • comments 10
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Going into the 2019 season, there was a lot of pressure put on Charles Leclerc, as many questioned whether he could keep up with Sebastian Vettel. Nobody was doubting his talents, but as we saw with Pierre Gasly the pressure of being in a top team can prove to be too much to handle.

Ferrari had chosen the Monégasque driver instead of the very experienced and consistent Kimi Raikkonen. These were big shoes to fill after only one year in the sport, but Leclerc definitely managed it.

From the get-go in Melbourne he was on the pace of his much more experienced teammate, finishing only one second behind him in the race. Leclerc was told by the team not to try and overtake, so who knows what could have happened.

Just one race later in Bahrain, he really showed the world what he was capable of. He scored his first pole position to secure a Ferrari front-row lockout, and then was in complete control of the race after passing Vettel on track.

He was set for his maiden victory until he lost all electrical power from his power unit, a loss of around 160bhp. Due to a well-timed safety car he managed to hold on to third, but with his performance he deserved nothing less than the win.

Leclerc was far from perfect however as he had his fair share of problems. Early on in the season in Baku, he was one of, if not the favourite for pole position. However, a mistake meant that he locked up and crashed his SF90 in Q2, ending any hope of pole of the race win. He was very critical of himself for the incident, a trait which we saw throughout the year.

Just a couple of races later at his home Grand Prix in Monaco, Leclerc had his worst weekend of the year. A strategy cock-up by Ferrari in qualifying meant that he was eliminated in Q1, which is exactly the opposite of what you need in Monaco.

Overtaking in the race was always going to be difficult, but after a couple of good moves he became reckless. This recklessness ended up in retirement after a botched pass on Hulkenberg proved too much for his car to cope with.

Aside from these mistakes, Leclerc has overall been mighty on a Saturday. The former GP2 champion scored the most poles out of any driver on the grid, an impressive feat when Lewis Hamilton is in the field.

 

Sebastian Vettel

Charles Leclerc

Qualifying head-to-head

9

12

Race head-to-head

11

9

Average qualifying gap

+0.144

-0.144


With more and more pressure mounting on Vettel to perform at his best, if Leclerc is able to have an even stronger, more consistent year in 2020 then he could be the one to seal the fate of his teammate.

Leclerc's best moment of 2019: Brilliance at Monza

If there was ever a time that you needed to perform when driving a Ferrari, it’s at the Italian Grand Prix in front of the Tifosi. Leclerc was put under an immense amount of pressure by both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas but held his nerve to take his second victory and his surely most special to date.

Leclerc's worst moment of 2019: Crashing out in Monaco

Starting from P16, it was always going to be a challenge for Leclerc to even score points, never mind anything higher. However, after a very impressive move on Romain Grosjean, he became reckless with his overtakes. It seemed as if he was in a rush to get to the front, going for moves that most would not even think about. This backfired, as a failed move on Nico Hulkenberg put him out of his home race.


Race Ratings
 

AUS

BAH

CHN

AZE

SPA

MON

CAN

7.0

10.0

7.0

5.0

6.5

5.0

7.5

 

FRA

AUT

GBR

GER

HUN

BEL

ITA

8.5

10.0

9.5

5.0

7.5

10.0

10.0

 

SIN

RUS

JPN

MEX

USA

BRA

ABU

9.5

9.5

6.0

8.5

7.0

8.0

8.5


Driver Rankings

#20 - Robert Kubica

#19 - Antonio Giovinazzi

#18 - Pierre Gasly

#17 - Romain Grosjean

#16 - Lance Stroll

#15 - Kevin Magnussen

#14 - Kimi Raikkonen

#13 - Daniil Kvyat

#12 - Nico Hulkenberg

#11 - Sebastian Vettel

#10 - George Russell

#9 - Daniel Ricciardo

#8 - Sergio Perez

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (10)

Login to reply
  • Manto02

    Posts: 43

    This means that bottas, albon and norris are ahead of him
    I mean, norris and albon had a pretty solid season, but not better than leclerc
    Bottas, was annihilated by Lewis as always, he can't be better than Charles
    And don't forget leclerc is the driver with most pole position this year.
    And I'm not at all a Leclerc fan, but given the position of Russel this is ridiculous once again

    • + 3
    • Dec 17 2019 - 13:46
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      Huh, you are correct, I hadn't noticed he was no 1 at poles. That's neat. IMO, he should be at least top 5, IMO top 3.

      • + 2
      • Dec 17 2019 - 15:22
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 210

      Isn't this ranking simpy build from race ratings average?

      • + 0
      • Dec 17 2019 - 15:28
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      It is plausible, however Leclerc had and average of about 7,88/10. For reference that is a really good score, with only maybe 5 other drivers rivalling it.

      • + 1
      • Dec 17 2019 - 20:18
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,054

      "he should be at least top 5, IMO top 3" Right?! Clearly - 1. HAM 2. VER. 3. LEC
      And 4. BOT who had his best season yet. Maybe next season GPT will show exactly how they break down the race weekend scores. Just the fact that VER got a 10 when he caused a crash in the pitlane and HAM only got what a 9 after winning and a nearly flawless weekend shows these rankings are totally bogus.

      • + 0
      • Dec 19 2019 - 00:39
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 210

    wth?

    No more comments from myself here,
    I assume this ranking is made to earn more comments from us...

    • + 3
    • Dec 17 2019 - 14:30
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    This rating is in line with the rest of the driver rankings.

    • + 0
    • Dec 17 2019 - 16:23
  • xoya

    Posts: 505

    Bwahahahahaha :D

    • + 0
    • Dec 17 2019 - 16:43
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 44

    HAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!
    Hey, men....
    The kid was the most brilliant revelation of the year.
    RU kidding?

    • + 1
    • Dec 17 2019 - 16:45
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      I agree. Each to their own and rankings are subjective and stuff, yet I think we can almost objectively say that Leclerc should be in the top 5.

      • + 2
      • Dec 17 2019 - 20:15

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 303
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 42
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar