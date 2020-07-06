F1 Drivers 2026 - Jack Aitken
Jack Aitken
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Aitken to make FP1 debut with Williams at second Austrian F1 weekend
Williams has confirmed that Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 free practice debut at the Styrian Grand Prix this weekend. Following the season-opening race at the Red Bull Ri...06 Jul 2020 09:38
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Column: The F2 prospects vying for a 2021 F1 promotion - Part 2
This year's FIA Formula 2 field is stacked with talent, and the condensed championship will make the challenge to impress even harder. Last week, the first part of this art...29 Jun 2020 11:01
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F2: Aitken remains in F2 with Campos
Campos Racing has announced that it has retained Jack Aitken for a second season in the FIA Formula 2 championship. 2020 will be the Briton's third season in the F1 junior ...17 Feb 2020 15:02
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Williams announces Jack Aitken as its 2020 reserve driver
Wiliams has announced that Jack Aitken has joined it as its official reserve driver for the 2020 Formula 1 season. On Monday, the Briton confirmed that he had parted...04 Feb 2020 12:17
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Aitken confirms split from Renault's F1 junior programme
Jack Aitken has announced that he has parted ways with the Renault Formula 1 team. The 24-year-old has been part of Renault's junior line-up since 2016, and tested an F1 ca...03 Feb 2020 12:53
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F2: Sprint Race: Aitken beats Deletraz to triumph at home
Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...14 Jul 2019 11:40
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F2: Aitken wins feature race amid Baku chaos
Jack Aitken has won his second career Formula 2 race, beating Nyck de Vries to the chequered flag. The feature race, the first of the weekend in F2, was incident filled as just...27 Apr 2019 11:07
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F2: Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...08 Jan 2019 13:40
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F2: Aitken switches to Campos for 2019 season
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...07 Jan 2019 17:53
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Renault targets junior driver promotion by 2021
Renault Academy Director Mia Sharizman says that the Enstone outfit is aiming to promote one of its junior drivers into Formula 1 by the 2021 season. After re-joining the grid i...14 Dec 2018 12:59
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Aitken, Markelov set for tyre testing with Renault
Renault's two test drivers Jack Aitken and Artem Markelov are set to jump into the cockpit of the R.S. 18 this week as they will test tyres for Formula 1's official supp...08 Oct 2018 13:25
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F2: New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...14 Feb 2018 15:16
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F2: Russell earns ART promotion for 2018
George Russell has joined the ART F2 team for 2018 alongside Jack Aitken. The Mercedes junior driver, who has already ran in a Friday practice session for the Force India team i...18 Jan 2018 13:35
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Fenestraz, Rougier and Martins join Renault Academy
Renault Sport Racing is delighted to announce the 2018 Renault Sport Academy driver line-up with four drivers retained from 2017 and three new drivers joining the programme. Jac...15 Jan 2018 15:42
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GP3: Haas' new recruit Maini wins Race 2 in Barcelona
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...14 May 2017 16:46
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GP3: Fukuzumi wins opening round in dominating fashion
Nirei Fukuzumi has won the first GP3 race of the season after soaring of the line at the start of the race. Pole man Jack Aitken did not have the best start which was emphasised...13 May 2017 19:30
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GP3: Aitken beats ART teammates to bag maiden pole
Jack Aitken led the ART’s in qualifying by setting a lap time of 1:34.187, claiming his maiden pole position, with his team mate Nirei Fukuzumi just under two-tenths behin...13 May 2017 10:43
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GP3: Fukuzumi tops Barcelona practice
ART Grand Prix driver Nirei Fukuzumi topped the timesheets at the end of the first GP3 practice session of 2017 in Barcelona on Friday. He posted a best time of 1:35.933, a...12 May 2017 18:36
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Renault sign two new young drivers
Renault has added two new faces to their young driver academy, with the signings of Christian Lundgaard (15) and Marta Garcia (16). Both drivers enjoyed successful yea...01 Apr 2017 10:32
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GP3: Jack Aitken to race with ART Grand Prix
Jack Aitken has secured a seat at ART Grand Prix for 2017. The Briton moves from Arden International, with whom he made his debut in the series last season, securing a win and s...21 Feb 2017 16:45
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GP3: Jake Hughes rounds off 2016 season with victory
Jake Hughes has won the final race of the 2016 GP3 championship in Abu Dhabi. Hughes started the race from second on the grid and took the lead going into turn one, pushing Kon...27 Nov 2016 11:05
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GP3: Charles Leclerc crowned 2016 GP3 champion
Charles Leclerc has clinched the 2016 GP3 championship after the first race of the weekend at Abu Dhabi. Leclerc took the title, despite retiring from the race after suffering ...26 Nov 2016 10:05
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GP3: Alexander Albon takes pole for race one in Abu Dhabi
Alexander Albon claimed his third pole position of the season, setting a time of one minute 55.274 seconds around the Yas Marina Circuit. Albon was two and a half tenths of a s...25 Nov 2016 13:19
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GP3: Jake Dennis takes victory in sprint race
Jake Dennis has won his second GP3 race of the year after claiming victory in the sprint race at Malaysia. Dennis started from third on the grid and took the lead going into tu...02 Oct 2016 07:17
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GP3: Alex Albon wins race one at Malaysia
Alexander Albon has taken victory in the first GP3 race of the season at Malaysia. There was drama at turn four on the first lap when team-mates Albon, Leclerc and Nyck De...01 Oct 2016 04:24
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GP3: Charles Leclerc to start race one on pole
Charles Leclerc has taken his fourth pole position of the season in Malaysia. Leclerc, who leads the championship by 24 points, took pole by over a tenth of a second...30 Sep 2016 11:29
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No new reserve for Renault
Renault have said they will not be naming a new reserve driver. Previous stand in Esteban Ocon was announced as a race driver for Manor earlier this week but the Anglo-French t...11 Aug 2016 16:19
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GP3: Jake Hughes takes GP3 Sprint Race win at Hockenheim
Jake Hughes won the GP3 sprint race at the Hockenheimring, giving DAMS their first win in the category. Hughes finished the feature race yesterday in eighth place giving him po...31 Jul 2016 10:36
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GP3: Antonio Fuoco wins GP3 sprint race
Antonio Fuoco has won the sprint race at Hockenheim. A fantastic last lap battle from second to fifth saw Nyck De Vries and Matthew Parry take the final spots on the podium. Ch...30 Jul 2016 17:56
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GP3: Jack Aitken fastest in Hockenheim practice
Jack Aitken finished first in the GP3 practice session at Hockenheim after setting a lap time of 1 minute 28.955. He finished one and a half tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc. An...29 Jul 2016 18:37
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GP3: Alex Albon wins sprint race
Alex Albon has won the second GP3 race of the weekend after starting from second position on the grid. Arjun Maini took his first podium in just his fourth start in GP3 as...24 Jul 2016 09:47
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GP3: Matthew Parry wins first GP3 race
Matthew Parry has won the first GP3 race of the weekend after pole sitter Nyck De Vries was forced to start from the pit lane when he stalled on the starting grid. Parry w...23 Jul 2016 18:41
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GP3: Nyck De Vries takes pole in Hungary for race one
ART driver Nyck De Vries claimed his first ever GP3 pole position by setting with a time of 1 minute 32.979 seconds, almost half a second ahead of his nearest rival. Matt...23 Jul 2016 10:21
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SerieTeamYear#
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F1Williams
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F1Renault2020
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F2Campos Racing201915
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F2ART Grand Prix2018
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GP3Arden International201611
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FR2.0 EurocupKoiranen GP20153
Statistics Jack Aitken
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Amount of victories0
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Amount of podiums0
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Total races1
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Total races with points0
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Amount of poles0
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Times beaten team member (race)0
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Times beaten team member (qualis)0
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Average points per grandprix0
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Average starting position0
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Average finish position16
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Average positions gained0
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Highest position16
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DateGrand PrixQR
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4 - 6 Dec16
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Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 0
- Podiums 0
- Grand Prix 1
- Country United Kingdom
- Date of b. Sep 23 1995 (30)
- Place of b. Londen, United Kingdom
- Weight 60 kg
- Length 1.76 m
- 925 comments on
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