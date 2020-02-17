Mar 2Album
Campos Racing has announced that it has retained Jack Aitken for a second season in the FIA Formula 2 championship. 2020 will be the Briton's third season in the F1 junior ...
Wiliams has announced that Jack Aitken has joined it as its official reserve driver for the 2020 Formula 1 season. On Monday, the Briton confirmed that he had parted...
Jack Aitken has announced that he has parted ways with the Renault Formula 1 team. The 24-year-old has been part of Renault's junior line-up since 2016, and tested an F1 ca...
Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...
Jack Aitken has won his second career Formula 2 race, beating Nyck de Vries to the chequered flag. The feature race, the first of the weekend in F2, was incident filled as just...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...
Renault Academy Director Mia Sharizman says that the Enstone outfit is aiming to promote one of its junior drivers into Formula 1 by the 2021 season. After re-joining the grid i...
Renault's two test drivers Jack Aitken and Artem Markelov are set to jump into the cockpit of the R.S. 18 this week as they will test tyres for Formula 1's official supp...
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
George Russell has joined the ART F2 team for 2018 alongside Jack Aitken. The Mercedes junior driver, who has already ran in a Friday practice session for the Force India team i...
Renault Sport Racing is delighted to announce the 2018 Renault Sport Academy driver line-up with four drivers retained from 2017 and three new drivers joining the programme. Jac...
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...
Nirei Fukuzumi has won the first GP3 race of the season after soaring of the line at the start of the race. Pole man Jack Aitken did not have the best start which was emphasised...
Jack Aitken led the ART’s in qualifying by setting a lap time of 1:34.187, claiming his maiden pole position, with his team mate Nirei Fukuzumi just under two-tenths behin...
ART Grand Prix driver Nirei Fukuzumi topped the timesheets at the end of the first GP3 practice session of 2017 in Barcelona on Friday. He posted a best time of 1:35.933, a...
Renault has added two new faces to their young driver academy, with the signings of Christian Lundgaard (15) and Marta Garcia (16). Both drivers enjoyed successful yea...
Jack Aitken has secured a seat at ART Grand Prix for 2017. The Briton moves from Arden International, with whom he made his debut in the series last season, securing a win and s...
Jake Hughes has won the final race of the 2016 GP3 championship in Abu Dhabi. Hughes started the race from second on the grid and took the lead going into turn one, pushing Kon...
Charles Leclerc has clinched the 2016 GP3 championship after the first race of the weekend at Abu Dhabi. Leclerc took the title, despite retiring from the race after suffering ...
Alexander Albon claimed his third pole position of the season, setting a time of one minute 55.274 seconds around the Yas Marina Circuit. Albon was two and a half tenths of a s...
Jake Dennis has won his second GP3 race of the year after claiming victory in the sprint race at Malaysia. Dennis started from third on the grid and took the lead going into tu...
Alexander Albon has taken victory in the first GP3 race of the season at Malaysia. There was drama at turn four on the first lap when team-mates Albon, Leclerc and Nyck De...
Charles Leclerc has taken his fourth pole position of the season in Malaysia. Leclerc, who leads the championship by 24 points, took pole by over a tenth of a second...
Renault have said they will not be naming a new reserve driver. Previous stand in Esteban Ocon was announced as a race driver for Manor earlier this week but the Anglo-French t...
Jake Hughes won the GP3 sprint race at the Hockenheimring, giving DAMS their first win in the category. Hughes finished the feature race yesterday in eighth place giving him po...
Antonio Fuoco has won the sprint race at Hockenheim. A fantastic last lap battle from second to fifth saw Nyck De Vries and Matthew Parry take the final spots on the podium. Ch...
Jack Aitken finished first in the GP3 practice session at Hockenheim after setting a lap time of 1 minute 28.955. He finished one and a half tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc. An...
Alex Albon has won the second GP3 race of the weekend after starting from second position on the grid. Arjun Maini took his first podium in just his fourth start in GP3 as...
Matthew Parry has won the first GP3 race of the weekend after pole sitter Nyck De Vries was forced to start from the pit lane when he stalled on the starting grid. Parry w...
ART driver Nyck De Vries claimed his first ever GP3 pole position by setting with a time of 1 minute 32.979 seconds, almost half a second ahead of his nearest rival. Matt...
