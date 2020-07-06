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F1 Drivers 2026 - Jack Aitken

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  GB Jack Aitken

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Carriere Jack Aitken
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Williams
  • F1
    Renault
    2020
  • F2
    Campos Racing
    2019
    15
  • F2
    ART Grand Prix
    2018
  • GP3
    Arden International
    2016
    11
  • FR2.0 Eurocup
    Koiranen GP
    2015
    3

Statistics Jack Aitken

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    0
  • Total races
    1
  • Total races with points
    0
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    0
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    0
  • Average points per grandprix
    0
  • Average starting position
    0
  • Average finish position
    16
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    16

Recent results of Jack Aitken

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Driver characteristics

  • Team -
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 1
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Sep 23 1995 (30)
  • Place of b. Londen, United Kingdom
  • Weight 60 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
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