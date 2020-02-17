user icon
user icon
icon
‹ All drivers

F1 Drivers 2020 - Jack Aitken

link-icon

  GB Jack Aitken

  • Team Williams
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of birth Sep 23 1995 (24)
  • Place of birth Londen
  • Weight 60 kg
  • Length 1.76 m

Foto gallery

Latest news

Carriere Jack Aitken
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Williams
  • F1
    Renault
    2020
  • F2
    Campos Racing
    2019
    15
  • F2
    ART Grand Prix
    2018
  • GP3
    Arden International
    2016
    11
  • FR2.0 Eurocup
    Koiranen GP
    2015
    3

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?
show sidebar