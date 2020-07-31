user icon
F1 Drivers 2021 - Callum Ilott

Callum Ilott

37 GB Callum Ilott

Carriere Callum Ilott
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Alfa Romeo Racing
    37
  • F1
    Haas F1
    2020
  • F2
    Charouz Racing System
    2019
    11
  • F1
    Alfa Romeo Racing
    2019
  • GP3
    ART Grand Prix
    2018
    1
  • F2
    Trident
    2017
    17

Driver characteristics

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 11 1998 (22)
  • Place of b. Cambridge, United Kingdom
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
