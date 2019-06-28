Aug 3Album
Nyck De Vries has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race on Saturday, in a session which saw drivers fighting for track position around the short Red Bull Ring. ...
Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782. The Carlin driver's lead at the top wa...
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the first race of the Formula 2 weekend, finishing five seconds ahead of Sette Camara. De Vries took the lead into the opening corner ...
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the Monaco weekend, taking a second consecutive victory in the Formula 2 championship. De Vries started the race from pole positi...
Nyck de Vries insists he is keeping calm over his new Formula 2 seat with ART, effectively replacing the reigning series champion George Russell. De Vries raced with Prema last...
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...
Renault junior driver Max Fewtrell believes the thought of a possible future Formula 1 drive with the French team is spurring him on to continue succeeding in 2019. The reigning...
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...
Nicolas Todt has sold his shares in ART Grand Prix to current shareholders within the team, cutting his ties with the junior driver outfit. Todt co-founded the team with current...
Nikita Mazepin will compete in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship with ART after a successful season in the final year of the GP3 Series. Mazepin ended the championship in seco...
Nobuharu Matsushita will return to the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2019 with Carlin. The Japanese driver last competed in the 2017 season, but also took part in the 2015 ...
Max Verstappen will undertake two days of community service after pushing Esteban Ocon several times at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Verstappen was venting his frustration at ...
Kimi Raikkonen has avoided a grid penalty for the Bahrain Grand Prix after he was released unsafely during the second practice session. Ferrari was practising a pit-stop towards...
Panasonic Jaguar racing driver Mitch Evans ensured Formula E took the Brit Awards by storm in London last night. The racing series teamed up with after-party sponsors Tempus in ...
With only a little over a month to go until the first race of the 2018 FIA Formula One season, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport today took the wraps off the all new Mercedes-AMG...
Tatiana Calderon is moving to Jenzer for the 2018 GP3 season, her third in the series.The 24-year-old switches to the Swiss outfit after completing Abu Dhabi’s post-s...
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
George Russell has joined the ART F2 team for 2018 alongside Jack Aitken. The Mercedes junior driver, who has already ran in a Friday practice session for the Force India team i...
Sauber has announced that it has set up a 3D-metal printing machine in its factory at Hinwil. The Swiss team struggled throughout the 2017 campaign, finishing last out of the 10...
F1 CEO Chase Carey has reassured Ferrari that their are no plans to make the sport more like Nascar, amidst the teams fears over standardisation of parts in F1. There has been s...
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC today announced the Group's interim results for the six months to 30 June 2017. WGPH is the holding company of the Williams group of compani...
Mercedes has now backed Red Bull in pushing for a change to the engine rules for 2018. Earlier, with swathes of penalties raining confusion over the order of the grids at recent...
Nobuharu Matsushita will take part in his first official Formula 1 test, driving the Sauber C36 on the second day of running at Hungary next week. The Honda backed racer current...
George Russell says that his position with Mercedes this year is secondary as the Brit focuses on winning the GP3 championship. Russell joined Mercedes at the start of the year ...
Callum Ilott will make his Formula 2 debut this weekend at Silverstone, as the young Brit has been confirmed by Trident. The championship travels to Great Britain and will compe...
Raffaele Marciello will make a return to Formula 2 this weekend in Austria, as the Italian has secured an outing for Trident. He will be taking the seat of Sergio Canamasas who ...
Mercedes has confirmed that George Russell will be testing the W08 during the in-season test this August in Hungary. Teams are required to run half of the in-season test da...
Russian Sergey Sirotkin has been drafted into a race in Formula 2 for one event with his former team. He will sit in for Alex Albon who is not racing this weekend due to health ...
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...
Felipe Massa his warned teammate Lance Stroll that the rookie's toughest F1 challenge is now looming. 18-year-old Stroll has struggled in the sister Williams so far this yea...
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...
Nirei Fukuzumi has won the first GP3 race of the season after soaring of the line at the start of the race. Pole man Jack Aitken did not have the best start which was emphasised...
Jack Aitken led the ART’s in qualifying by setting a lap time of 1:34.187, claiming his maiden pole position, with his team mate Nirei Fukuzumi just under two-tenths behin...
ART Grand Prix driver Nirei Fukuzumi topped the timesheets at the end of the first GP3 practice session of 2017 in Barcelona on Friday. He posted a best time of 1:35.933, a...
McLaren's simulator is good enough for Jenson Button to prepare for Monaco. That is the view of Eric Boullier, following Felipe Massa's expression of surprise that the r...
Former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur says the French works team is performing well in 2017. On paper, the black and yellow-coloured team appears to be struggling in its second y...
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
While Lewis Hamilton's on-track happenings often grab headlines, in the last number of years, the Brit has been faced with a lot of criticism due to his interests outsi...
Rapax has confirmed that they will field drivers Johnny Cecotto and Nyck de Vries for the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship. Cecotto will compete in another year in the seri...
The motorsport world is in mourning this weekend as the news of the passing of British motorcycle and car racer John Surtees filtered through on Friday afternoon. The...
ART Grand Prix have confirmed that Antoine Hubert will race for them for the new season. The 20 year old began is motorsport career in 2013 in the French Formula 4 championship,...
Alex Albon will take the final seat at ART for the 2017 season, graduating from the GP3 squad where he finished runner-up in 2016. Albon has an impressive junior record, winnin...
Jack Aitken has secured a seat at ART Grand Prix for 2017. The Briton moves from Arden International, with whom he made his debut in the series last season, securing a win and s...
ART Grand Prix has announced the re-signing of Nirei Fukuzumi for its 2017 GP3 campaign. The Japanese driver returns for his second season in the series, and will look to build ...
ART Grand Prix has announced their pleasure in re-signing Nobuharu Matsushita for their 2017 campaign. The Japanese driver returns for his third season in GP2, all of which have...
Renault have announced that they have formed a partnership with Winfield Racing School to offer motorsport fans a chance to take part in driving programmes. The partnershi...
Mercedes have signed up their latest driver for their junior programme in the form of Briton George Russell. The 18 year old joins the ranks of current Formula One drivers Pasca...
2016 proved a breakthrough year for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Junior Programme. Pascal Wehrlein shone in his first Formula One season with Manor Racing, posting a str...
BR Engineering will make the move into the LMP1 category in 2018, as part of a collaboration with Dallara, SMP Racing, and ART Grand Prix. The Russian company entered into the ...
Former Sauber technical director Jorg Zander will return to the team following Audi's exit from the World Endurance Championship. The German worked for the team during its ...
Renault are set to make an announcement of their second driver in a matter of days, according to team principal Frederic Vasseur. The team announced Nico Hulkenberg as their fi...
Charles Leclerc turns nineteen today, so what better time to look at the hot prospect and his career so far. Leclerc was born in Monaco in 1997 and five years later he was alre...
Chip Ganassi Racing will once again run Honda engines in the 2017 IndyCar season. The former champions announced the multi-year deal, which will see them leave Chevrolet after ...
Charles Leclerc took his fourth pole position of the 2016 season in Malaysia and is now steaming towards a championship victory. However the Frenchman was surprised to see that...
Not every driver is overly critical of Max Verstappen's aggressive driving at Spa. It has emerged that Ferrari's two drivers have sought out Charlie Whiting for talks. B...
Honda are unlikely to seek dispensation to make major improvements to close the gap to Chevrolet. Under IndyCar rule 9.3, aero kit manufacturers can seek dispensation from the ...
Red Bull Racing has launched a new series of videos called The Simulator Challenge. After the team's designer Adrian Newey took on the challenge earlier this week, it was t...
Multiple Olympic gold medallist and Nissan factory driver and ambassador Sir Chris Hoy made a return to two wheels recently, but not in the way one might expect. The Scot, who ...
Kevin Magnussen remains in the running to keep his works Renault seat beyond 2016 according to reports in his homeland. Denmark's BT newspaper has said that Magnussen's...
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...
Nyck De Vries claimed his maiden GP3 pole position at the Hungaroring and has stated he is satisfied and relieved at the result. The McLaren junior's lap was four tenths of...
Ferrari Junior driver Charles Leclerc knows that winning the GP3 series will be crucial if he is to find a race seat in Formula One for 2017. Leclerc has frequently tested...
ART driver Nyck De Vries claimed his first ever GP3 pole position by setting with a time of 1 minute 32.979 seconds, almost half a second ahead of his nearest rival. Matt...
