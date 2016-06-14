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Caterham F1

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GB Caterham F1

  • Team name Caterham F1
  • Base Leafield, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2012
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

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Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
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    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

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History Caterham F1

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