Former Formula One test driver Ma Qing Hua will make his World Rally Championship début later this year when the series returns to China after an absence of 17 years. Th...
The Sauber F1 Team is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Smith as its Technical Director. The 54-year old Briton will start on 13th July at the Sauber F1 Team headquart...
As part of its long term strategy, the Manor Marussia F1 Team is pleased to announce new appointments to its technical and engineering teams. Under the technical leadership of J...
Caterham is finally reaching the end of the line, as administrators decide to auction the backmarker's assets. It emerged on Thursday that auctioneers have been appointed to beg...
The contract between the 23-year-old Dutch race driver Robin Frijns and 1Malaysia Racing Team (1MRT), the company holding the race licence of Caterham F1 Team, expired yesterday...
Following our announcement earlier this week that Kamui will be driving for the team again at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Caterham F1 Team is pleased to announce that Will Ste...
The Caterham F1 Team is pleased to announce that Kamui Kobayashi will race for the Team in the season finale in Abu Dhabi next week. The Team is happy to welcome the Japanese dr...
Caterham F1 Team will rejoin Formula 1 next week. The crowdfunding project has been succesful. Caterham has raised enough money to travel to Abu Dhabi and cover the costs for th...
The Caterham F1 Team is launching the #RefuelCaterhamF1 project today in order to power the team to go racing in Abu Dhabi and hopefully beyond. The team will reward both fans a...
Caterham and Marussia have both entered the 2015 world championship. The backmarkers, in administration amid financial problems, sat out the US grand prix and will again be abse...
Caterham F1 Team is saved, for the time being. License owner 1MRT has agreed to hand-over management to administrator Finbarr O'Connell in order to keep the team alive. Caterham...
The investment group that bough Caterham F1 Team earlier this year has issued out a statement in response to a Tweet from former owner Tony Fernandes. He suggested on Twitter th...
Caterham F1 Team issued out this statement: "On 29 June 2014, Caterham Enterprises Ltd, Caterham (UK) Ltd and Sheikh Mohamed Nasarudin (Seller) and their shareholders Tony Ferna...
More alarming news about the health of the ailing F1 backmarker Caterham has emerged. The posts have now been deleted, but race driver Kamui Kobayashi reportedly admitted on Fac...
Kamui Kobayashi will drive for Caterham F1 Team at the Russian Grand Prix this weekend alongside Marcus Ericsson. Roberto Merhi will take part in his third official Formula 1 se...
Roberto Merhi will take part in his second official Formula 1 session with the team during Friday morning practice in Japan. Kamui Kobayashi and Marcus Ericsson will race for Ca...
Caterham on Thursday confirmed reports Kamui Kobayashi is returning to race duty this weekend at Monza. After the Japanese sat out Spa-Francorchamps for Andre Lotterer, it emerg...
André Lotterer will drive for Caterham F1 Team at the Belgian Grand Prix. The team will benefit from having another experienced driver at the wheel of the car throughout the we...
Kamui Kobayashi, car #10: "The last race before the August break is Hungary, another really popular race with both fans and everyone in F1. For me one of my best memories of the...
Caterham F1 Team is pleased to confirm that Tony Fernandes and his partners have sold the team to a consortium of Swiss and Middle Eastern investors, advised by former F1 Team P...
Caterham F1 Team has confirmed that Indonesia’s Rio Haryanto will drive on day two of the sixth 2014 F1 test At Silverstone on July 9th, joining Will Stevens who drives day on...
Caterham F1 Team has confirmed today that Silanna, an international semiconductor company that invests in disruptive technology in order to bring advanced semiconductor products...
Caterham F1 Team has confirmed that Alexander Rossi, Caterham F1 Team Reserve Driver and Caterham Racing GP2 race driver, will drive in two FP1 sessions this season at the Canad...
The Malaysian-owned Caterham Formula 1 team have delayed their launch of the CT03. The car was due to be launched at 8.45am this morning, however they are claiming that they ...
The Caterham Formula 1 team is holding a press conference at the moment in Leafield. The team announced Kamui Kobayashi and Marcus Ericsson as their new driver pair for 2014. Du...
Charles Pic has left Caterham, it has been confirmed by team prinicpal Cyril Abiteboul. The Frenchman signed for Caterham at the start of 2013 on a multi-year contract, havin...
Finnish driver Heikki Kovalainen [32] will join Lotus F1 Team for the final two races of the 2013 season as a stand-in for regular race driver Kimi Räikkönen, who is currently...
The Caterham F1 drivers both finished the Korean Grand Prix in front of both Marussia drivers, Pic finished as 14th and van der Garde close behind as 15th. If they finished 13th...
Caterham has confirmed that they will continue to use Renault power from 2014. The Leafield based team has used Renault engines since the start of 2011 and the partnership will ...
The Italian Grand Prix marked the first race where Cashper, the first and only short-term cash loan provider in Europe with a full banking licence owned by Novum Bank Limited (M...
Caterham F1 Team has launched Caterham Racing Academy, a driver development program that gives a clear route to F1 for future champions and enables young motorsport talent from ...
Truphone, the pioneering international mobile communications company, today announces it has become Official Mobile Telecommunication Provider to Caterham F1 Team. Truphone will...
Team owner Tony Fernandes' struggling football club will not affect his formula one team Caterham, an insider has insisted. Britain's Sun newspaper said the relegation of Queens...
Caterham F1 Team has announced that it is restructuring its driver line-up with Heikki Kovalainen rejoining the team as one of the two Reserve Drivers, alongside current Reserve...
CNN International and Caterham F1 Team have announced today that the leading international news network has renewed its multi-year partnership deal with Caterham F1 Team. The sp...
Charles Pic: "Malaysia will be the first Caterham F1 Team home race for me and I'm looking forward to what will be a very busy week, but one where I think we'll see a lot of sup...
Following a hard winter of testing and development, Formula One's eleven teams will finally get the chance to see if their new racers are winning cars in this weekends Austral...
Charles Pic: "I'm looking forward to returning to Melbourne, this time for my first race with Caterham F1 Team and I think it's going to be a good weekend. Melbourne itself is a...
Caterham F1 Team has announced that Hari Roberts has joined the team as Head of Aerodynamics. As Head of Aerodynamics Hari will be working closely with Technical Director Mark S...
Alexander Rossi and Ma Qing Hua have today been confirmed as Caterham F1 Team's Reserve Drivers, joining Race Drivers Charles Pic and Giedo van der Garde in the teams driver l...
David Cameron was given a tour of Caterham Group's Leafield Technical Centre on Friday 15th February by Caterham Group Co-Chairman Tony Fernandes. Leafield Technical Centre has ...
Caterham F1 Team has today confirmed that Giedo van der Garde, the teams 2012 Reserve Driver, has been promoted to a full-time race seat, completing the teams 2013 driver li...
Caterham F1 Team has confirmed that its 2013 race car, the CT03, will be unveiled on 5th February 2013 at 0845 in the pitlane of the Circuito de Jerez in Spain. 5th February...
Charles Pic has today been announced as one of Caterham F1 Team's race drivers for the 2013 season and beyond. The talented French driver joins the Anglo/Malaysian team on a mul...
Heikki Kovalainen: "COTA looks like a great circuit. I've spent a day in the simulator preparing for it so I know how it flows and they've taken the same approach as we saw in I...
Caterham F1 Team has today confirmed that Cyril Abiteboul has been promoted to the role of Team Principal with immediate effect. He will combine that role with his current respo...
Caterham's latest recruit, Cyril Abiteboul, is tipped to succeed founder Tony Fernandes' as the team's new principal. Having announced a major new sports car venture with Renaul...
Continuing the development of the CT01, which has further updates planned for each of the remaining 2012 races, Caterham F1 Team will launch a number of technical updates at the...
Caterham F1 Team has confirmed that it will be running its current Reserve and Test Drivers at the forthcoming Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi, taking place at the Yas Marina Cir...
Caterham F1 Team has today confirmed that Cyril Abiteboul will join the team as CEO, responsible for all the team's on and off-track operations and reporting to Caterham Group C...
Caterham Group has today confirmed that work has started on Monday July 16th at the Leafield Technical Centre in Oxfordshire, the new global base for the motorsport, automotive ...
Caterham F1 Team has confirmed that Reserve Driver Giedo van der Garde will be taking part in the City Racing Rotterdam event on 26th August in Holland. Both the Caterham F1 Te...
Heikki Kovalainen: "Silverstone is a great track to race at, both because it's one of our two home races and because it's a proper driver's track. Even with the changes that hav...
Heikki Kovalainen: "Next up it's the European Grand Prix in Valencia. The track isn't my favourite one of the season but it's another great city to go to and another venue that ...
Heikki Kovalainen: "Montreal is a very cool track. It's a temporary street circuit with a couple of long straights and low downforce settings and that makes the cars pretty tric...
Russian Helicopters, one of the global leaders in the helicopter industry, is glad to announce an official partnership with Caterham F1 Team, one of the 12 participants in the F...
Rockwell Collins aviation technology will soon enter the world of Formula 1 racing under a strategic agreement with Caterham F1 Team, announced today. Under the terms of ...
Rodolfo Gonzalez: "Despite the weather, which was obviously frustrating this afternoon, I've had a good day with the team here at the Mugello test. I love this track - I've won ...
Caterham F1 Team has confirmed that Rodolfo Gonzalez will be joining race drivers Vitaly Petrov and Heikki Kovalainen at the fourth official test of the 2012 F1 season, taking p...
Caterham F1 Team, are the latest team from the FIA Formula One World Championship to be confirmed for Bavaria City Racing Dublin which takes place in the heart of the capital on...
Heikki Kovalainen: "Bahrain is another one of the typical modern circuits. It doesn't have any really challenging corners and you can push hard for most of the lap, particularly...
Heikki Kovalainen: I've been looking forward to getting back to Malaysia and after the race in Australia it's good that we can get straight back on track so quickly. I've acce...
Caterham F1 Team has announced today that it has signed a partnership deal with BRM Chronographs who join the team as Official Watch Partner. The globally renowned BRM Chronogra...
Caterham F1 Team has announced a multi-year agreement with Visa as the team's Hospitality and Experiential Marketing Partner. The partnership will see the two brands collaborate...
Alexander Rossi has today been confirmed as Caterham F1 Teams Test Driver, joining Race Drivers Heikki Kovalainen and Vitaly Petrov, and Reserve Driver Giedo van der Garde in ...
The new Formula 1 season kicks of next week in Australia. The Grand Prix in Melbourne marks the start of an important year for Caterham F1 Team. After two years it's time to cha...
Caterham Racing is pleased to announce Giedo van der Garde and Rodolfo Gonzalez will join forces with the team this year for the much anticipated 2012 GP2 championship. Giedo...
Giedo Van der Garde, who tested for the Caterham F1 Team in Jerez earlier this month, wants to combine his role as F1 Reserve Driver with racing the GP2 championship with Caterh...
