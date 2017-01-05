Jun 18 2016Album
The 2017 season may be quite a while away yet, but teams that have not secured their line ups for the season may want to get a move on. The transition from 2016 to 2017 ap...
A swathe of out-of-work F1 drivers are looking to pick up the pieces in America's top open wheeler series. It is already known that, having lost their Manor and Renault driv...
Rio Haryanto's deal to race with Manor in 2016 is done, and will be announced officially in Indonesia later on Thursday. Indonesian media are reporting that a press conferen...
Speculation Manor could be about to split the final race seat on the 2016 grid three ways appears wide of the mark. That is because British newspapers the Telegraph and Daily Ma...
Manor may have come up with a novel solution to the reported three-way battle to become Pascal Wehrlein's teammate in 2016. It is believed Rio Haryanto, Alexander Rossi and ...
Rio Haryanto on Friday admitted the race is on to secure the final place on this year's F1 grid. The Mercedes-backed Pascal Wehrlein this week secured the first of the Manor...
Manor has made a wise choice by signing up Pascal Wehrlein for 2016. That is the view of Norbert Haug, a German broadcaster and the former Mercedes competition chief. This week,...
Pascal Wehrlein will make his F1 debut for Manor this year. That is the claim on Wednesday of the major German daily Bild Zeitung, referring to the Mercedes reserve driver and r...
Alexander Rossi says his chances of a Manor race seat for 2016 are "looking good". Late last season, the Californian rookie replaced the under-funded Roberto Merhi, bu...
Pastor Maldonado's manager has played down speculation the Venezuelan might rescue his tattered F1 career by joining Manor in 2016. Reportedly amid problems between his cris...
The long race for a seat at Manor is entering its final days, according to the Jakarta Post. The Indonesian newspaper is closely following the fortunes of Rio Haryanto, a local ...
Decision-time regarding Pascal Wehrlein's F1 future is now imminent. The new DTM champion's employer, Mercedes, has been in talks with Manor about a race place for the 2...
Pascal Wehrlein says he is still waiting to know if he will make his formula one debut in 2016. Up and down the grid, the only official race seat vacancies still up for grabs fo...
Alexander Rossi says his plans for the 2016 season will be revealed "soon". The 24-year-old Californian began his 2015 campaign in GP2, but made his break into formula...
Roberto Merhi is not ready to give up on his formula one career. The Spaniard made his F1 debut this year with Manor, but ultimately lost the seat to the better-funded Alexander...
It will be "weeks" before Manor is ready to announce its drivers for 2016. That is the claim of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who is privy to the British backmarker&#...
Pascal Wehrlein says his chances of moving onto the F1 grid next year at still 50-50. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, has previously mentioned the 50-50 likelihood as he neg...
Rio Haryanto, a 22-year-old who finished this year's GP2 championship in fourth place, appears to have leapt into pole position to race for the F1 team Manor in 2015. Variou...
Manor owner Stephen Fitzpatrick would not comment on reports the British backmarker is close to a decision about its drivers for 2016. With the team switching from Ferrari to Me...
Manor looks set to stick with its current driver lineup for the 2016 season. Although Roberto Merhi returned to the car for the 2015 finale in Abu Dhabi, he was only filling in ...
The following is the final positions for the 2015 F1 season subject to post race confirmation from FIA. 1st Lewis Hamilton Mercedes &nb...
Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg wins the Abu Dhabi grand Prix with a hat trick of pole position to race win conversions. Nico dominated his teammate Lewis Hamilton throughout the G...
Nico Rosberg earned his 13th career win, cementing Second Place in the Championship with a controlled victory around Interlargos. Lights are out and Hamiton makes initially be...
A late Notebook for this weekend's Brazil Qualifying but no change in the story as Nico Rosberg earns his fifth Pole in a role. Main talking point to come from Saturd...
The Manor Marussia F1 Team today announced an extension of its partnership with Coupons.com, a brand that is a part of the U.S. tech firm Quotient, ahead of this weekend's 2...
Nico Rosberg claimed his 4th win of the season after seeing off a persistent Lewis Hamilton, who consistently remained 2 seconds of the German for the entire race...
At 2000 GMT Second Free Practice got under way, as the teams look to test the Pirelli Soft Tyre along with some high fuel runs. 2.5 seconds separates both the Soft and Medium co...
At 1600 GMT, Formula 1 returns to Mexico for Free Practice One. Teams are having to run a High Downforce Package because of the extreme altitude. Experts believe that because of...
Lewis Hamilton is officially 2015 year's Formula 1 driver's champion. The successfully defending champion started the race with a questionable maneuver as he forced po...
Nico Rosberg claimed his consecutive pole position at the US Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton starting second and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo third. Unconventional day ...
At Manor, three divided by two plus a Mercedes power unit means the British team has revved up its asking price for 2016. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes chief, has said now on severa...
Toto Wolff has repeated his warning that there is no guarantee Pascal Wehrlein will make his F1 debut with Manor next year. Before the newly 21-year-old German wrapped up the D...
Manor's new engine deal does not guarantee Pascal Wehrlein a race seat with the British backmarker. That is the claim of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who recently signed o...
A new candidate has emerged to potentially race for the British backmarker Manor in 2016. The former Marussia squad's current lineup is Briton Will Stevens alongside Alexand...
Lewis Hamilton won the japanese grand prix at Suzuka, Japan. The briton started from second place at the grid, and forced team mate and pole sitter Rosberg out wide in the first...
If the result of the second free practice for the Grand Prix of Singapore says anything for the rest of the weekend, Mercedes is up for a challenge. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosb...
The Manor Marussia F1 Team is pleased to announce that it has signed Alexander Rossi as race driver for five of the seven remaining rounds of the 2015 season, competing alongsid...
Roberto Merhi admits there is no guarantee he will be back with the Manor team next year. Last week, it emerged that the Spanish rookie will no longer split his time this year b...
Lewis Hamilton scored his 'hattrick' of quickest times in free practice sessions, this morning in Monza. On a drying track the Mercedes driver managed a 1:24,544, beatin...
Manor is not yet turning its attention to the matter of its driver lineup for 2016. The former Marussia team has fielded Briton Will Stevens alongside Roberto Merhi this season,...
A number of current F1 drivers will travel to Nice on Tuesday for the funeral of their fallen rival Jules Bianchi. Germany's Sport Bild claims that Sebastian Vettel, Felipe ...
Roberto Merhi is pushing hard to keep his place at the Manor team. Until now, the former Marussia outfit has been extending a race-by-race deal with the Spanish rookie, as it le...
Fernando Alonso remains the highest paid driver in formula one this year. That is the claim of the latest edition of Business Book, having published a detailed salary ranking of...
Roberto Merhi looks to be cementing his place at the Manor team. In the days before Monaco, team chiefs were still admitting that the Spaniard might at some point be unseated. U...
Lewis Hamiltons dominance of the 2015 season could be under threat. The 30 year old British World Champion has had his unblemished start to the 2015 season broken by Nico R...
Roberto Merhi has confirmed his F1 future is clouded beyond next weekend's Spanish grand prix. The rookie has only been racing for the resurrected Marussia team on the basis tha...
Roberto Merhi looks set to hang onto his Manor seat at least for another race. While his F1 rivals take the weekend off, 24-year-old Merhi is currently in his native Spain, prep...
Will Stevens has deleted a tweet described as "ugly" by one well-known Spanish sports daily. After Bahrain, Briton Stevens highlighted the significant gap between his race finis...
While the other F1 drivers take a weekend off, there will be no rest for Roberto Merhi. As he has not been signed up for the full F1 season by Manor, the Spaniard will kick off ...
Will Stevens is looking forward to getting at the wheel of an all-new Manor, so that he can race against more than one rival. Currently, the former Marussia team is struggling a...
Will Stevens is hoping 'third time's a charm' in China. After Manor stayed in the pits in Australia, teammate Roberto Merhi got up and running in Malaysia but British rookie Ste...
Manor is reportedly looking to get a 2015 car up and running later this season. Newly resurrected after the Marussia collapse, the British backmarker failed to run at all in Aus...
Manor has dismissed as "nonsense" rumours it only had the ability to run one car at a time last weekend in Malaysia. The governing FIA and F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone had repor...
Roberto Merhi is having to keep his options open even after making his grand prix debut on Sunday. For now, the rookie Spaniard is part of the resurrected former Marussia team, ...
Hamilton has been the fastest in the qualifying session today in Malaysia. In the rain soaked session there were a few surprises, the Ferrari-ace Kimi Raikkonen didn't reach Q3...
Hoping to race this weekend is Valtteri Bottas, who sat out Melbourne with a torn disc in his lower back. "After such a frustrating Sunday in Australia," the Finn said in a stat...
Just one race into 2015, the first driver moves are already shaping up. Spotted in the Melbourne paddock last weekend was Chikara Funada, who is the popular driver Kamui Kobayas...
The 2015 season is off to a stuttering start in Melbourne, with only 8 of the 10 teams actually firing up their engines in Friday practice. Sauber is embroiled in the Giedo van ...
Roberto Merhi has admitted his new race seat at Manor may be short-lived. F1's governing body has now confirmed the race number 98 for the 23-year-old Spanish rookie, who is joi...
The Manor Marussia F1 Team is pleased to announce that rising Spanish star Roberto Merhi will be racing alongside Will Stevens in the opening rounds of the 2015 season. John ...
Manor Marussia is on the way to Melbourne. Although the revived team officially launched its 2015 earlier this week, it was still scrambling to prepare a car for the new regulat...
Set to race as 'Manor Marussia', the backmarker almost collapsed but will return with a $92 million budget in 2015, it emerged on Wednesday. At a launch event in London, the tea...
The candidates are now beginning to form at Manor's door. Although the former Marussia team's 2015 revival is not yet guaranteed, a growing staff at Dinnington is scrambling to ...
As predicted earlier, the FIA on Friday published the official 2015 entry list that includes a place on the grid for the revived 'Manor Marussia' team. Although the backmarker's...
An engineer for a rival team has rubbished suggestions McLaren is only supporting Manor in order to gain a self-interested advantage. Although owed millions by the former Maruss...
The former Marussia team on Wednesday said it is back on track for 2015. Now called Manor, founded for the junior categories by John Booth 25 years ago, the outfit has exited ad...
Will Stevens has turned his eye to Le Mans in the event his F1 career stumbles at the first hurdle. Funding brought by the 23-year-old's backers as he made his grand prix debut ...
Despite the passing of a deadline, beleaguered F1 backmarker Caterham's fight for survival continues. Having sat out Austin and Brazil, a controversial crowdfunding scheme and p...
The CaterhamF1 Team is pleased to announce that Will Stevens will drive on both days of the official Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi this week to work with the Team and continue to ...
Caterham may have to use a 2014 engine if it is to make it onto next year's F1 grid. The sport is treading new ground this weekend, with an insolvency expert Finbarr O'Connel...
