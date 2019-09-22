Singapore GP: Vettel ends win-less streak, leads Ferrari 1-2

Sebastian Vettel has taken his first race win of the 2019 season, as he crossed the line ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc in Singapore.
Vettel, who started the race from third on the grid, retained his position during the opening laps behind Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc, who held on to the lead from pole position.
The pace at the front of the field was slow during the opening laps as drivers kept their tyres in check, meaning the gaps throughout the field remained relatively short.
However, a gap opened for Vettel to pit to cover Hamilton and following the pit stop of Leclerc, who was serviced on the next lap, Vettel found himself in front of his teammate.
Hamilton then lost his spot on the podium as he stayed out another handful of laps, rejoining the circuit behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.
In the final laps of the race, Hamilton closed in on Verstappen for third place, however he couldn't pass the Dutchman, and had to settle for 12 points.
Bottas was fifth for Mercedes and was asked to back off prior to Hamilton's pit stop to allow Hamilton to come out in front of him.
Alexander Albon picked up a sixth-place finish at his first race at Singapore, while Lando Norris, who also raced in Singapore for the first time on Sunday, was seventh for McLaren.
Pierre Gasly was eighth for the Toro Rosso outfit, and closed in on Norris in the final laps. Nico Hulkenberg was ninth, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi, who picked up the final point.
Three safety cars were called during the race, the first deployed after Romain Grosjean and George Russell made contact, which put Russell out of the race.
The retirement was Williams' first of the season. Sergio Perez had a mechanical problem and had to stop on the circuit, with the safety car being thrown onto the circuit by race control.
The final safety car was needed after Daniil Kvyat came together with Kimi Raikkonen at Turn 1, putting the Finn out of the race.
Vettel led the way after each of the restarts and wasn't challenged by Leclerc, to take his first race victory since the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.
Local time
10:30 - 12:00
12:00 - 13:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:30 - 16:00
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
10:30 - 12:00
14:30 - 16:00
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:10 - 16:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (5)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,316
Well well well, colour this Cassandra of motor racing surprised. Of all teams I expected to get a 1-2, it wasn't Ferrari. Max getting P3 felt reasonable, this is a typical RB track, but for Ferrari to win could (emphasis on "could") indicate that they've learned some lessons and is not only getting better cornering, but also improving their late season upgrade programme (which hasn't been great in a long while). I do however think Ferrari promoting Vettel this time was unintentional, it just felt like they wanted to cover Merc' and it just happened to turn out this way. Leclerc won't be happy, and I undestand him since he did all things right. I'd prefer Lec winning, but I don't think Vettel is undeserving, to put it briefly.
That aside, I'm impressed with the rookies again. Lec, Norris and Albon all doing pretty well. Grosjean, again, was a shitshow. Ric did mostly well but his luck ended in that unnecessary move. All in all, a pretty decent Singapore GP, but we've had better. But even an average Singapore is a good race to enjoy IMO.
Manto02
Posts: 32
I think the rookies this year (albon, Norris and, given what he did in gp2 I believe Russel) are on a whole other category compared to the rookies of past seasons
calle.itw
Posts: 7,316
Fully agree. They've assimilated into the mix very well, and seem far more prepared for the step up compared to the other more recent batches. There are such gens entering every 8th year or so, and it seems like we hit another such batch during 2018-19.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,931
I was underwhelmed by the race at the front. The circuit seems to be mainly responsible, but the fact we didn't even have a single attempt to an overtake at the front was very dissapointing. Furthermore, Charles getting screwed over was bitter. Especially after yesterday. I supposed Vettel won the race the only way he seems to be able to win these days, controlling at the front. In my book Leclerc still did better this weekend.
I fully agree about the rookies except for Albon. I thought he was adequate, but he never even troubled Bottas.
Norris was brilliant, Giovinazzi impressed me as well, he has been doing very well lately. Gotta give credit to Gasly, he drove a solid race, overtook some people, and withstood a lot of heat from other midfield drivers. Pretty much did as well as he would in Red Bull but now did it in a severely inferior car.
Shame for Sainz once again. You could see his pace in the latter stages of the race climbing from last to 12th I think. Pretty amazing if you consider he was a lap down after the first lap.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,316
It is very similar to Monaco in many regards, except you can actually overtake around Singapore. More spice up front woulda been nice, but the same apply to the majority of races for this season. The mid is where it's at, and I'm glad the camera team has taken notice. As for Lec getting screwed: it was a bummer, but I don't think it was on purpose. IMO, they attempted to set up a safe pitstop for Leclerc, a slot he could slot into, it just happened to work better than expected. Lec was no doubt better than Vettel all weekend, but Vettel did nevertheless do well.
You and I have pretty different stances on Albon. You see a Gasly+1, where I see a Gasly+3 with a debuff due to inexperience with this car. Gasly's clocked in over 200 laps with the car even before the season started, and only recently Albon got it. Give him time. And yes, Gio did well, he is getting up to speed. A bit late, but better late than never, I guess. Norris we don't even really need to mention, he is doing a stellar job.
I really hate the poor luck McLaren's been having all season. IMO, the gap between Renault and McLaren are a lot bigger than what the points are showing, and it ain't even McLaren's fault.
emprisedll
Posts: 20
Leclerc won't be pleased with this but it is a Ferrari 1-2 in Singapore CRAZY. He's a wolf there's no second place in his mind just clearing things up for people who don't understand this and say he's complaining too much.
The remaining races will be a lot more interesting than expected because of the new aero upgrade on the Ferrari.
abhidbgt
Posts: 184
All the action was at the back, not midfield but even further and it was entertaining. The strategy call would be a point of discussion for long time to come and would be called conspiratorial. When no one was budging someone had to and it was just that one lap by Sebastian that made the difference. Ferrari could have started the flurry of pitstops a bit earlier with Leclerc but commenting when the situation is so pressure cookery is easy. Norris, what a job! Even Gasly did a good job.
This result would push Mercedes into an even greater development frenzy they just would not want to have such an outcome again. All in all, a result totally unexpected. Bring more of these results. Let's put Mercedes under pressure. :D.
mclarenfan1968
Posts: 1,016
Vettel outdrove his way to this position and the strategy played to it. Ferrari saw the chance for a 1-2, and probably figured he would slot in right behind Lecrec but Seb went one better. Lecrec is just being a sour pillock, he realizes he was not quick in the crucial moment. This sort of was apparent from the start of the first win, that nature is now coming out.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,931
Solid race for Seb, but Ferrari giving him preferential strategy was the difference.