Pierre Gasly believes Alpine are on course to become a serious force in Formula 1, openly challenging the established top teams ahead of the next season. The French driver says internal changes, technical restructuring and a renewed focus on the future have created momentum within the team. According to Gasly, Alpine’s difficult periods are laying the groundwork for stronger performances rather than masking deeper problems.

Alpine have endured an inconsistent campaign, but Gasly insists the picture looks very different from the inside. He believes the team’s long-term direction is finally becoming clear.

“We Are Building Something Solid”

Speaking to Canal+, Gasly explained why he remains optimistic. “We are building something solid. People might not see everything yet, but the foundations are there.”

He said Alpine have taken a more structured approach. “There is more clarity in how decisions are made and where development is heading.”

Gasly believes that clarity is essential. “When everyone understands the plan, performance follows.”

Mercedes Power Unit as a Turning Point

Gasly highlighted Alpine’s switch to a Mercedes power unit as a major factor in his confidence. “That changes a lot.”

He explained that the partnership provides stability and a reliable benchmark. “You know what you are working with. That allows you to focus on chassis and aero.”

According to Gasly, removing uncertainty helps accelerate progress. “It gives the engineers freedom to optimise instead of compensating.”

Eyes Already on 2026

Gasly admitted that Alpine are already heavily focused on the 2026 regulations. “We cannot afford to wait.”

He said the team is investing resources early. “The earlier you commit, the bigger the potential reward.”

Gasly believes that long-term thinking separates contenders from midfield teams. “If you only think race to race, you fall behind.”

Confidence Despite Setbacks

While Alpine’s results have not always reflected their ambition, Gasly says setbacks are part of the process. “You do not rebuild without pain.”

He stressed that internal belief remains strong. “Inside the team, there is no panic.”

Gasly also dismissed external scepticism. “People can doubt us. That is fine. We will answer on track.”

Ready to Challenge the Established Order

Gasly made it clear that Alpine’s goal is not incremental improvement. “We are not here to fight for tenth.”

He believes the team can disrupt the current hierarchy. “The gap is not as big as it looks.”

As Alpine prepare for a crucial phase in their development, Gasly’s confidence sends a clear message. The team see themselves as challengers in waiting, not permanent outsiders. Whether results will match that belief remains to be seen, but Gasly is convinced that Alpine’s strongest chapters are still ahead.