Max Verstappen has been singled out for exceptional praise by Stoffel Vandoorne, who believes the Dutchman operates on a level clearly above the rest of the Formula 1 grid. According to the Belgian, Verstappen’s combination of raw speed, race intelligence and mental strength sets him apart in a way that is impossible to ignore. Vandoorne says that even among elite drivers, Verstappen represents a separate category.

The comments come as Verstappen continues to dominate discussion around performance standards in modern Formula 1. While teams and drivers debate fine margins, Vandoorne sees a much larger gap at the very top.

“He Is on Another Level”

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Vandoorne was unequivocal in his assessment. “Max is far above the other drivers,” he said. “You can see it in every aspect of his driving.”

Vandoorne stressed that Verstappen’s advantage is not limited to outright pace. “It is how complete he is. Qualifying, race pace, tyre management, decision-making. Everything.”

According to Vandoorne, Verstappen’s consistency is what truly stands out. “He almost never makes mistakes. That is incredibly difficult in Formula 1.”

Mental Strength Makes the Difference

Vandoorne highlighted Verstappen’s mentality as a decisive factor. “He is incredibly strong mentally. Pressure does not seem to affect him.”

He explained that Verstappen thrives in high-stress situations. “When the stakes are highest, he becomes even better.”

Vandoorne compared this trait to the very greatest drivers in history. “That is what you saw with Schumacher. With Senna. Max has that same quality.”

More Than Just the Car

While Red Bull’s performance has been widely praised, Vandoorne rejected the idea that Verstappen’s success is purely car-dependent. “The car is important, of course. But Max extracts more than anyone else.”

He said Verstappen’s ability to adapt is key. “Even when the car is not perfect, he still finds a way.”

That adaptability, Vandoorne believes, creates the illusion of dominance. “People think the car is untouchable, but a lot of that comes from the driver.”

McLaren Set the Benchmark

Alongside his praise for Verstappen, Vandoorne also pointed to McLaren as the current reference team. “McLaren have done an incredible job.”

He noted that McLaren’s progress has reshaped the competitive order. “They are the benchmark now in terms of consistency and development.”

However, even in that context, Verstappen remains unique. “Teams can catch up. Drivers like Max are much harder to match.”

A Standard Few Can Reach

For Vandoorne, Verstappen represents the highest possible standard in Formula 1 today. “Every young driver looks at him now. That is the level.”

He believes the gap is not easily closed. “You cannot copy this. It is a mix of talent, experience and mentality.”

As Formula 1 moves toward a new era, Vandoorne’s verdict is clear. Cars may change, teams may rise and fall, but Verstappen has set a benchmark that defines his generation. For now, he stands alone at the very top.