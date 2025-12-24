user icon
icon

Verstappen Shares First Reaction to New Red Bull Engine

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen Shares First Reaction to New Red Bull Engine

Max Verstappen has given his first reaction to Red Bull’s self-developed power unit for the 2026 Formula 1 season, offering an early glimpse into how the ambitious project is progressing. The Dutch driver described initial impressions from the test bench as encouraging, while stressing that it is still far too early to draw firm conclusions. According to Verstappen, the focus at this stage is learning and understanding rather than performance targets.

Red Bull Powertrains are developing their own engine for the first time, marking a major shift for the team ahead of the new regulations. Verstappen’s comments underline both the scale of the challenge and the cautious optimism surrounding the project. 

More about Red Bull Racing Russell Was Not Afraid of Verstappen Link to Mercedes: “I Don’t Worry About Noise”

Russell Was Not Afraid of Verstappen Link to Mercedes: “I Don’t Worry About Noise”

Dec 24 2025
 Verstappen Praised: “He Is Far Above the Other Drivers”

Verstappen Praised: “He Is Far Above the Other Drivers”

Dec 24 2025

“It’s Interesting to Hear and Feel” 

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen explained what stood out during early testing. “It’s interesting to hear and feel how the engine behaves,” he said. 

He noted that the sound alone already signals a change. “It’s very different from what we’re used to.” 

However, Verstappen was quick to put those impressions into perspective. “At this point, it’s not about lap time. It’s about understanding how everything works.” 

Early Focus on Reliability and Understanding 

Verstappen stressed that the current phase is about fundamentals. “You want to know how stable everything is, how systems respond and where potential issues could be.” 

He explained that early testing often reveals more about weaknesses than strengths. “That’s actually a good thing. You want to find problems early.” 

According to Verstappen, the engineering team is fully aware of the learning curve ahead. “This is a completely new project. Nobody expects perfection straight away.” 

A Long Road Toward 2026 

Verstappen acknowledged that developing an engine in-house is one of the biggest challenges in Formula 1. “This is not something you solve in a year.” 

He praised the commitment behind the project. “There are a lot of smart people working very hard on this.” 

Verstappen also highlighted the importance of patience. “There will be ups and downs. That’s normal.” 

Sound Is Not Performance 

Asked about the engine’s sound, Verstappen smiled. “It can sound good, but that doesn’t mean it’s fast.” 

He emphasised that efficiency and integration will define success under the new rules. “The engine has to work perfectly with the chassis and the energy systems.” 

Verstappen said that those elements matter far more than initial impressions. “That’s where races are won or lost.”

Confidence Without Overconfidence 

Despite the caution, Verstappen expressed confidence in Red Bull’s approach. “The mindset is right. That’s important.” 

He said the team understands the scale of the task. “We know what we’re getting into.” 

For Verstappen, the key is steady progress. “If we keep learning and improving step by step, we’ll be in a good place.” 

As Red Bull embark on one of the most ambitious projects in their history, Verstappen’s measured response reflects both realism and belief. The engine’s true potential will only become clear much later, but for now, the process has begun.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Red Bull Powertrains

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar