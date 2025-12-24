Max Verstappen has given his first reaction to Red Bull’s self-developed power unit for the 2026 Formula 1 season, offering an early glimpse into how the ambitious project is progressing. The Dutch driver described initial impressions from the test bench as encouraging, while stressing that it is still far too early to draw firm conclusions. According to Verstappen, the focus at this stage is learning and understanding rather than performance targets.

Red Bull Powertrains are developing their own engine for the first time, marking a major shift for the team ahead of the new regulations. Verstappen’s comments underline both the scale of the challenge and the cautious optimism surrounding the project.

“It’s Interesting to Hear and Feel”

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen explained what stood out during early testing. “It’s interesting to hear and feel how the engine behaves,” he said.

He noted that the sound alone already signals a change. “It’s very different from what we’re used to.”

However, Verstappen was quick to put those impressions into perspective. “At this point, it’s not about lap time. It’s about understanding how everything works.”

Early Focus on Reliability and Understanding

Verstappen stressed that the current phase is about fundamentals. “You want to know how stable everything is, how systems respond and where potential issues could be.”

He explained that early testing often reveals more about weaknesses than strengths. “That’s actually a good thing. You want to find problems early.”

According to Verstappen, the engineering team is fully aware of the learning curve ahead. “This is a completely new project. Nobody expects perfection straight away.”

A Long Road Toward 2026

Verstappen acknowledged that developing an engine in-house is one of the biggest challenges in Formula 1. “This is not something you solve in a year.”

He praised the commitment behind the project. “There are a lot of smart people working very hard on this.”

Verstappen also highlighted the importance of patience. “There will be ups and downs. That’s normal.”

Sound Is Not Performance

Asked about the engine’s sound, Verstappen smiled. “It can sound good, but that doesn’t mean it’s fast.”

He emphasised that efficiency and integration will define success under the new rules. “The engine has to work perfectly with the chassis and the energy systems.”

Verstappen said that those elements matter far more than initial impressions. “That’s where races are won or lost.”

Confidence Without Overconfidence

Despite the caution, Verstappen expressed confidence in Red Bull’s approach. “The mindset is right. That’s important.”

He said the team understands the scale of the task. “We know what we’re getting into.”

For Verstappen, the key is steady progress. “If we keep learning and improving step by step, we’ll be in a good place.”

As Red Bull embark on one of the most ambitious projects in their history, Verstappen’s measured response reflects both realism and belief. The engine’s true potential will only become clear much later, but for now, the process has begun.