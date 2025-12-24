Fresh off securing the world championship, Lando Norris has admitted that he is mentally ready to step away from Formula 1 for a while. The McLaren driver says the intensity of his title-winning season has left him craving distance from the sport, not out of frustration, but as a way to reset. According to Norris, the priority now is to forget Formula 1 temporarily and reconnect with normal life.

Winning the championship marked the peak of years of pressure, expectation and relentless focus. For Norris, that makes switching off not a luxury, but a necessity.

“I Want to Forget About F1 for a Bit”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Norris explained his mindset after the title triumph. “I’m going to try to forget everything about Formula 1 for a while,” he said.

He stressed that the statement should not be misinterpreted. “It’s not that I don’t love it. It’s just been everything for so long.”

Norris described the season as emotionally draining. “When you’re fighting for a championship, your head never stops.”

The Weight of a Title Fight

Norris said the pressure of leading McLaren back to the top took its toll. “Every weekend mattered. Every mistake felt huge.”

He explained that even time away from the track did not feel like rest. “You’re always thinking about the next race, the next detail.”

According to Norris, winning the title intensified that feeling. “You don’t suddenly relax when it’s done. If anything, everything catches up with you.”

Normal Life as a Reset Button

For Norris, the solution is simplicity. “I want to do normal things. See friends, spend time with family, not think about lap times.”

He believes that stepping away will help him return stronger. “If you don’t switch off, you burn out.”

Norris pointed out that modern Formula 1 leaves little room for mental recovery. “The calendar is full. The expectations are constant.”

No Doubt About His Commitment

Despite his comments, Norris made it clear that his motivation remains intact. “I’m not done. I still want more.”

He said the break is about longevity. “If I want to stay competitive for many years, I have to look after myself.”

McLaren are fully supportive of that approach. “The team understands that mental freshness is performance.”

Preparing for the Next Chapter

Norris acknowledged that the switch-off period will be temporary. “At some point, the hunger comes back.”

He believes that distance creates perspective. “When you step away, you remember why you love it.”

As Formula 1 prepares for another demanding season, Norris’s honesty highlights a reality often hidden behind success. Even at the very top, recovery matters. For the new world champion, forgetting Formula 1 for a moment may be the best way to be ready for it again.