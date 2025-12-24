user icon
Vandoorne Open to Teaming Up With Verstappen: “That Would Be Nice”

Stoffel Vandoorne has revealed that he would welcome the opportunity to race alongside Max Verstappen in endurance competition, describing the idea as both appealing and realistic. The Belgian, who has established himself as a respected endurance and simulator specialist, believes teaming up with Verstappen would be a natural fit given their shared mentality and experience. According to Vandoorne, the possibility is not a far-fetched fantasy, but something that could genuinely happen in the future. 

Verstappen has repeatedly expressed interest in endurance racing, including events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Vandoorne, already deeply involved in that world, sees potential alignment. 

“It Would Be a Very Nice Combination” 

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Vandoorne did not hide his enthusiasm. “If I could be Max’s team mate in endurance racing, that would be very nice,” he said. 

Vandoorne explained that their skill sets would complement each other. “Max brings incredible speed and race instinct. I bring experience in endurance formats and technical preparation.” 

He added that respect between drivers is crucial in endurance racing. “You spend many hours together in the car. You need trust.” 

Verstappen’s Endurance Ambitions 

Vandoorne believes Verstappen’s interest in endurance racing is genuine. “He does not talk about it lightly. He really studies it.” 

He said Verstappen’s sim racing background makes the transition logical. “The way he approaches sim racing is very similar to endurance racing.” 

According to Vandoorne, Verstappen would adapt quickly. “He understands traffic management, strategy and consistency. That is essential.”

Experience as a Key Asset 

Vandoorne highlighted his own endurance background as a strength. “Endurance racing is a different discipline.” 

He pointed out that patience and rhythm are critical. “You are not sprinting for one hour. You are managing 24 hours.” 

Vandoorne said his experience with night stints, variable conditions and team coordination would be valuable. “Those things cannot be learned overnight.” 

Mutual Respect at the Core 

The Belgian stressed that any partnership would be built on mutual respect. “You cannot have ego clashes in endurance racing.” 

He believes Verstappen understands that dynamic. “Max is very competitive, but he also understands teamwork.” 

That balance, Vandoorne says, is why the idea appeals to him. “You want team mates who push you, not distract you.” 

A Future Possibility, Not a Promise 

Vandoorne was careful not to present the idea as a confirmed plan. “There is nothing concrete yet.” 

However, he believes timing could make it possible. “Careers evolve. Opportunities come when you least expect them.” 

For now, the idea remains hypothetical, but not unrealistic. As Verstappen continues to explore racing beyond Formula 1, Vandoorne’s openness adds intrigue to the prospect. In endurance racing, success is shared, and a Verstappen Vandoorne pairing would certainly attract attention. 

