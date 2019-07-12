FP2: Bottas edges Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2

user icon
<strong>FP2:</strong> Bottas edges Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2

  • Published on 12 Jul 2019 16:30
  • comments 4
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session for the British Grand Prix, as his lap time of 1:26.732 was just 0.069s ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas did not have a perfect session however, as the Finn was called back into the garage in the closing stages with a spark plug issue.

Although no red flags were called during the session, many drivers struggled for grip on the recently re-surfaced Silverstone circuit, as plenty ran wide around the outside of Becketts.

Behind Hamilton was Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari SF90, as the Monegasque driver was two-tenths off the lead but nearly three-tenths faster than his teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Pierre Gasly was next on the timesheets, as the Frenchman continues to enjoy a slight resurgence in form compared to his last few race weekends.

The Red Bulls were split by Lando Norris in his McLaren, as the British team continued to show good pace at their home Grand Prix. Norris was just 0.016 faster than Austrian race winner Max Verstappen behind.

Next came the other McLaren driver of Carlos Sainz, closely followed by Alexander Albon in the Toro Rosso. 

Sergio Perez rounded out the top ten, which could be a sign that Racing Point might finally have a chance at a good qualifying after a few tough race weekends for the Canadian team.

It was a tough session for both Renault drivers as they struggled for pace in P14 and P15. However, Daniel Ricciardo brought out the only virtual safety car of the session when his RS19 came to a halt at the side of the circuit.

Currently, the cause of the issue is unknown, but the engine is suspected to have shutdown as a precautionary measure to prevent further damage.

The Williams drivers yet again propped up the bottom of the timesheets, but it was not a good session for George Russell at his home race weekend. The British rookie was seen talking to the FIA during the session, as his car was pushed down the pitlane.

The issue is suspected to be gearbox related, which could mean a five-place penalty is on the cards for the race on Sunday.

F1Grand Prix United Kingdom - Free practice 2

GB Silverstone - 12 July 2019

Photos Great Britain 2019

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,749

    That's more what I expected I guess

    • + 0
    • Jul 12 2019 - 17:38
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,063

    Wow! Gasly boy is in the game as if some one switched back couple of components back in.

    • + 0
    • Jul 12 2019 - 20:41
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 994

    Hmmm......, A spark plug problem for Bottas in FP2. A glimmer of hope that the Mercs will have some problems, yeah, no.

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 04:35
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,162

    Nicely done Gasly. However why is Verstappen so far away from the top. Are they sandbagging? I just find it strange to see that Verstappen suddenly is a lot slower than Gasly. Might RBH have a genuine shot at pole tomorrow?

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 05:34

