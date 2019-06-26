Aug 31Album
Ralph Boschung has confirmed that he will be stepping away from the Formula 2 championship with immediate effect. The Swiss driver has been racing in the series since 2017, and...
Ralph Boschung has become the latest driver to take up a seat in the FIA Formula 2 championship, penning a deal with Trident. The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons in ...
Devlin DeFrancesco has completed Trident's 2019 line-up, as he signs for the upcoming Formula 3 championship. The Canadian competed in six rounds of the FIA Formula 3 Europ...
Pedro Piquet will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship this year after signing a deal with Trident. The 20-year-old son of two-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet joi...
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
The son of ex-Ferrari F1 driver Jean Alesi, Giuliano Alesi will move into Formula 2 next year, continuing his association with the Trident team. The Ferrari Academy driver has b...
Santino Ferrucci will remain a part of the Haas F1 team despite his recent controversy in Formula 2. After he purposely crashed into teammate Arjun Maini, the American received ...
Arjun Maini will continue as a Haas F1 Team development driver in 2018 while simultaneously competing in his first full season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Team Triden...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed that Santino Ferrucci will retain his role as Haas' development driver for the 2018 season. When the American team joined ...
Tatiana Calderon is moving to Jenzer for the 2018 GP3 season, her third in the series.The 24-year-old switches to the Swiss outfit after completing Abu Dhabi’s post-s...
Team Trident is proud and delighted to announce its line-up for the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship. The two cars campaigned by the Italian squad will be driven by Santino Ferru...
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
Haas F1's development driver Santino Ferrucci has revealed that he finds 2017 Formula 1 machinery as "a bit scary at times". This follows his first time behin...
Trident has announced that Santino Ferrucci will join the team for the remainder of the season, partnering Nabil Jeffri for the final five rounds of the FIA Formula 2 ...
Callum Ilott will make his Formula 2 debut this weekend at Silverstone, as the young Brit has been confirmed by Trident. The championship travels to Great Britain and will compe...
Raffaele Marciello will make a return to Formula 2 this weekend in Austria, as the Italian has secured an outing for Trident. He will be taking the seat of Sergio Canamasas who ...
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...
ART Grand Prix driver Nirei Fukuzumi topped the timesheets at the end of the first GP3 practice session of 2017 in Barcelona on Friday. He posted a best time of 1:35.933, a...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc set the pace early on in Barcelona, setting a time of 1:29.974, the only driver to go under the 1:30.00 mark. Leclerc’s former teammate Alex ...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
Trident has announced that Giuliano Alesi, the son of former F1 driver Jean Alesi, will race for them once again in the 2017 GP3 season, which will be his second campaign in the...
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...
Nyck De Vries claimed his maiden GP3 pole position at the Hungaroring and has stated he is satisfied and relieved at the result. The McLaren junior's lap was four tenths of...
Charles Leclerc believes that ART's GP3 dominance comes down to the team operating like a Formula One team. The French team is well positioned to win another tit...
Pierre Gasly has topped the timesheets at the Hungaroring for the GP2 practice session. PREMA driver Gasly set a time of 1 minute 27.138 seconds, beating Alex Lynn by just...
Italian racer Luca Ghiotto will be driving for Trident in the 2016 GP2 Series. The Vicenza-based driver is moving up from the GP3 Series after ending the 2015 season as runner u...
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to compete in the 2016-2018 seasons. Six current GP3 teams will continue since Arden Internationa...
Trident is proud to complete the team's 2015 line-up with the addition of Colombian Oscar Tunjo. The 19-year-old racer will drive the Trident-prepared #28 GP3 Series car beginni...
Artur Janosz will be joining Trident for the 2015 GP3 Series season. The Polish racer, coming from two seasons in the Euro F3 Open Championship, will take the reins of the #26 c...
Trident have confirmed that the 23-year-old Austrian, Rene Binder will complete his third GP2 season, with them at the wheel of the #12 car. Binder has previously worked with th...
Victor Carbone will join Trident for the next GP3 Season. The 21 year old Brazilian driver, born and living in Sao Paolo, will make his European debut with Maurizio Salvadoris...
It is with great pleasure that Trident announces its first GP3 driver, Roman De Beer. The 19 year old South African, has already been at the wheel of Trident's car during the mo...
Trident Racing have confirmed today that Frenchman Nathanaël Berthon and Italian Kevin Ceccon will be joining them for the opening round of the 2013 GP2 Series season in Malays...
Trident officially completed its driver line-up for the 2013 GP3 Series. Partnering the already-confirmed Emanuele Zonzini and Davide Fumanelli will be Giovanni Venturini. The 2...
Trident is proud to announce David Fumanelli as a new driver for the 2013 GP3 Series season. The 20-year-old racer, one of the most talented Italian drivers in the business, wil...
Trident is proud to announce the first driver for its 2013 racing season. The team, owned by Maurizio Salvadori, reached an agreement with Emanuele Zonzini for the upcoming GP3 ...
In 2011 and 2012 DAMS bagged two consecutive drivers' titles in GP2 with Romain Grosjean and Davide Valsecchi plus the cherry on the cake, the teams' crown in 2012 giving the Fr...
The GP3 Series is back from a short break that followed on from the last round of the 2012 season at Monza. Team and drivers will be on-track on the 24th and 25th of October at ...
Trident Racing is pleased to announce the agreement reached with Giovanni Venturini, one of the best young prospects from Italy. Venturini will enter all the remaining rounds of...
Trident Racing are proud to confirm that Antonio Spavone, one of the best young talents in Italy will drive for the team this season. Spavone will enter the 2012 GP3 Series alon...
GP3 Series testing resumed in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second official pre-season test of 2012. There were six new faces on show: Carmen Jorda (Ocean Racing...
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce that Ocean Racing Technology will take over from Tech 1 Racing in 2012. The Portuguese team have been involved in GP2 Series since ...
Caterham Racing is pleased to announce Giedo van der Garde and Rodolfo Gonzalez will join forces with the team this year for the much anticipated 2012 GP2 championship. Giedo...
26 Jun 2019 22:03
11 Mar 2019 17:44
28 Feb 2019 09:50
27 Feb 2019 15:25
14 Feb 2019 18:13
05 Feb 2019 14:52
04 Feb 2019 16:10
01 Feb 2019 15:52
24 Jan 2019 17:18
23 Jan 2019 12:27
08 Jan 2019 13:40
08 Dec 2018 13:26
23 Aug 2018 12:21
30 Mar 2018 10:13
28 Mar 2018 16:28
21 Feb 2018 17:30
14 Feb 2018 15:16
11 Aug 2017 15:02
26 Jul 2017 15:31
12 Jul 2017 13:43
06 Jul 2017 10:41
14 May 2017 16:46
12 May 2017 18:36
14 Apr 2017 20:19
31 Mar 2017 18:59
17 Mar 2017 16:45
31 Jul 2016 11:11
23 Jul 2016 13:19
22 Jul 2016 13:10
08 Feb 2016 18:08
02 Oct 2015 09:13
16 Mar 2015 16:48
03 Mar 2015 09:56
11 Feb 2015 15:50
15 Jan 2014 18:31
13 Jan 2014 15:21
20 Mar 2013 13:51
27 Feb 2013 09:29
22 Jan 2013 13:26
15 Jan 2013 15:47
14 Dec 2012 13:28
19 Oct 2012 16:00
03 Jul 2012 18:03
13 Mar 2012 09:40
12 Mar 2012 18:25
08 Mar 2012 16:34
07 Mar 2012 12:10
27 Feb 2012 20:20
