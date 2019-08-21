user icon
Haas opposed to four power units per year

  • Published on 21 Aug 2019 14:49
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Bringing back four power units per season that can be used penalty-free would be a negative, according to Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

Next year's calendar is set to feature 22 races for the first time in F1's history, meaning manufacturers will have to stretch their power units longer than ever before.

In 2017, drivers could use four units per season without being penalised - with that number reduced in 2018 to three for the internal combustion engine, MGU-H, and turbocharger.

Drivers can also use just two MGU-Ks, control electronics and energy stores without receiving a grid penalty.

However, Steiner doesn't want to return to three engines per season due to the financial punishment, which he brought up when asked about the unprecedented 22-race calendar for 2020.

"Yes, we have been asked. I gave my opinion," Steiner said. "I'm okay with it but one of my things is we need to keep it at three engines. If we introduce a fourth engine, it doesn't make sense financially for us.

"Actually, it would be negative for us, so why would we do that? But again, that is down to the engine manufacturers to say yes or no, if they are confident that they can do it with three engines, then I am fine with it. 

"I don't know the date exactly, they are still working with the countrymen. In the end, if it is a good solution for the sport, we are here to support FOM, then it's the right way to go. 

"It depends where you end up in the championship. The big teams always get more, but they also spent more. I don't think there is a big upside, but at least there's no downside, we'd make the effort."
 

Power unit components used up to the Hungarian GP
 

# Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
44 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 2 2 2 2 1 1
77 Mercedes Valtteri Bottas 2 2 2 2 1 1
5 Ferrari Sebastian Vettel 2 2 2 2 2 3
16 Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2 2 2 2 2 2
33 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen 3 3 3 2 2 2
10 Red Bull Racing Pierre Gasly* 3 3 3 2 2 2
3 Renault Daniel Ricciardo 3 3 3 2 2 2
27 Renault Nico Hülkenberg 5 4 4 3 2 3
8 Haas Romain Grosjean 2 2 2 2 2 2
20 Haas Kevin Magnussen 2 2 2 2 2 3
55 McLaren Carlos Sainz 4 4 4 3 3 3
4 McLaren Lando Norris 3 3 2 3 3 3
11 Racing Point Sergio Perez 2 2 2 2 1 1
18 Racing Point Lance Stroll 3 3 3 2 1 1
7 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen 3 3 3 2 2 2
99 Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2 2 2 2 3
26 Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat 4 4 4 3 3 3
23 Toro Rosso Alexander Albon** 5 4 4 4 2 2
63 Williams George Russell 2 2 2 2 3 3
88 Williams Robert Kubica 2 2 2 2 1 1


*Allocation will be inherited by Albon at the Belgian Grand Prix 
**Allocation will be inherited by Gasly at the Belgian Grand Prix 


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Maybe he is, and I can see the reason, yet the costs will go down as is with standardized parts and cost caps. Costs aside, having 4 PUs is objectively better for the sport in almost every way imaginable.

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 16:59

