McLaren Announces Spectacular Driver Change

The McLaren team has announced its first rookie for a free practice session. Later this year in Mexico, the British racing team will utilize the talents of Patricio O'Ward. The Mexican driver will have the opportunity to race in front of his home crowd.

O'Ward currently competes in IndyCar for the Arrow McLaren team. In addition to his IndyCar commitments, he is also part of McLaren's Formula 1 team, serving as a reserve driver. He is present at the circuit during several race weekends, but due to his obligations in IndyCar, he is unable to attend every Formula 1 race weekend.

Which Other Rookies Will Get a Chance?

McLaren has officially announced that O'Ward will drive in the first free practice session in Mexico. On October 24, he will get his first opportunity to take the MCL39 out on track. McLaren has stated that they will announce later who will participate in the remaining three free practice sessions, which require rookie drivers.

Experience on the Track

In an official press release, O'Ward expressed his excitement about getting behind the wheel again: "I am really looking forward to stepping back into the car this year for the first free practice session in my home country. The fans in Mexico City were incredible last time, and it was a fantastic experience to maximize the program we had planned. I am eager to get back on track and work alongside Zak, Andrea, and the rest of the team."

The session in Mexico will mark O'Ward’s fourth Formula 1 practice appearance. Last year, he also participated in a free practice session in Mexico, and in the two years prior, he completed sessions in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, he took part in the Post-Season Test at the Yas Marina Circuit.