McLaren Announces Spectacular Driver Change

McLaren Announces Spectacular Driver Change
  • Published on 09 May 2025 23:19
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The McLaren team has announced its first rookie for a free practice session. Later this year in Mexico, the British racing team will utilize the talents of Patricio O'Ward. The Mexican driver will have the opportunity to race in front of his home crowd.

O'Ward currently competes in IndyCar for the Arrow McLaren team. In addition to his IndyCar commitments, he is also part of McLaren's Formula 1 team, serving as a reserve driver. He is present at the circuit during several race weekends, but due to his obligations in IndyCar, he is unable to attend every Formula 1 race weekend.

Which Other Rookies Will Get a Chance?

McLaren has officially announced that O'Ward will drive in the first free practice session in Mexico. On October 24, he will get his first opportunity to take the MCL39 out on track. McLaren has stated that they will announce later who will participate in the remaining three free practice sessions, which require rookie drivers.

Experience on the Track

In an official press release, O'Ward expressed his excitement about getting behind the wheel again: "I am really looking forward to stepping back into the car this year for the first free practice session in my home country. The fans in Mexico City were incredible last time, and it was a fantastic experience to maximize the program we had planned. I am eager to get back on track and work alongside Zak, Andrea, and the rest of the team."

The session in Mexico will mark O'Ward’s fourth Formula 1 practice appearance. Last year, he also participated in a free practice session in Mexico, and in the two years prior, he completed sessions in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, he took part in the Post-Season Test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

F1 News Patricio O'Ward McLaren

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BEGrand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
246
2
Mercedes
141
3
Red Bull Racing
105
4
Ferrari
94
5
Williams
37
6
Haas F1
20
7
Aston Martin
14
8
Racing Bulls
8
9
Alpine F1
7
10
Sauber
6
Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
Driver profile

MX Patricio O'Ward -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country MX
  • Date of b. May 6 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Monterrey, MX
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
