Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...
Jack Aitken has won his second career Formula 2 race, beating Nyck de Vries to the chequered flag. The feature race, the first of the weekend in F2, was incident filled as just...
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
Lando Norris will make his Formula 2 debut in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Recently, McLaren said the 18-year-old will replace Jenson Button as the official reserve driver in 2018. A...
The Chinese Grand Prix has been on the calendar since 2004 but never has there been such interest until now to set up a Formula 1 team from the country. Recently, one group show...
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...
Campos has announced that Roberto Visoiu will race with them for the remainder of the season. The Romanian has a contract that will see him in place at Campos for the ...
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...
Jack Aitken led the ART’s in qualifying by setting a lap time of 1:34.187, claiming his maiden pole position, with his team mate Nirei Fukuzumi just under two-tenths behin...
ART Grand Prix driver Nirei Fukuzumi topped the timesheets at the end of the first GP3 practice session of 2017 in Barcelona on Friday. He posted a best time of 1:35.933, a...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
Former Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will take part in testing for Formula 2 squad Campos, in a bid to earn a full race seat for the 2017 season. Pre-season testing for Formula...
Campos have confirmed that Ralph Boschung will take a full racing seat with the team in 2017. The 19-year-old joins the Formula 2 series after two seasons in GP3, where he picke...
Steijn Schothorst has confirmed that he will be joining Arden for the 2017 season. The Dutchman raced for Campos last season, finishing 13th in the championship. He said: &ldqu...
Julien Falchero is the latest driver to be announced for the 2017 grid as the Frenchman joins Campos. The 19 year old spent two years in Formula Renault, competing in the E...
Tavo Hellmund has been linked with the buyout of Manor Racing. Earlier this week, team owner Stephen Fitzpatrick revealed that Manor has "agreed terms with an investor&quo...
The WTCC Honda team has announced it will run a fourth car during the WTCC weekend in Japan. The fourth car will be driven by Japanese Super GT racer Ryo Michigami, joining Tia...
Rio Haryanto's former boss has hit back at suggestions the Indonesian is a straightforward F1 'pay driver'. A common analysis is that while the Mercedes-backed Pasca...
F1 teen sensation Max Verstappen has been criticised for his behaviour at the Australian grand prix. While tipped for greatness by most pundits, the 18-year-old "showed his...
The new sponsor of a GP2 team is tipped to eventually enter formula one. The Spanish newspaper El Confidencial said a deal between the GP2 outfit Campos and Jagonya Ayam - KFC&#...
Jagonya Ayam becomes Campos' main sponsor after agreeing to a two-year sponsorship deal. The team confirm Indonesia's Sean Gelael and New Zealand's Mitch Evans for t...
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to compete in the 2016-2018 seasons. Six current GP3 teams will continue since Arden Internationa...
Two motor racing figures have dismissed a controversial claim that Formula E is set to take F1's place as the pinnacle of the sport. Virgin's Sir Richard Branson, once w...
Ferrari's management situation led to the departure of number 1 driver Fernando Alonso. That is the view of Adrian Campos, a former F1 driver who in 2010 founded the team that b...
Carlos Sainz jr insists he is happy to be in the shade of his high-profile Toro Rosso teammate. Spaniard Sainz, whose father and namesake is the world rally legend, is making hi...
Campos Racing will join the GP3 Series field this season and today the Spanish outfit has announced two racers to drive its cars. They are Alex Palou and Zaid Ashkanani, two you...
Giedo van der Garde will return to the cockpit of a GP2 car this week. The Dutchman, who debuted for Caterham in 2013, spent last year as Sauber's reserve and was disappointed n...
The new era of social media and F1's traditional 'silly season' may not mix well together. Fernando Alonso turned 33 on Tuesday, and as far as official congratulations go, many ...
GP2 Series organisers are pleased to reveal the name of the thirteen teams entered for the next three seasons. While twelve outfits of the last cycle have been reselected, one t...
Campos Racing unveiled the names of the drivers who will be driving the teams two SEAT León cars in the 2013 FIA WTCC. They are Fernando Monje and Hugo Valente. Monje, 20-...
Team boss Luis Perez-Sala has admitted the HRT dream is over. After three seasons at the back of the F1 grid, the Spanish backmarker has folded, even though official confirmatio...
Jean Todt has revealed he did not attempt to sign Fernando Alonso during his time as Ferrari boss due to an earlier betrayal. The Frenchman, who is now the FIA president, reigne...
HRT boss Luis Perez-Sala has admitted his first taste of the struggling Spanish team was not a happy one. The former Minardi driver was appointed by HRT's new owners Thesan Capi...
Martin Brundle has admitted he is surprised HRT is still struggling so much at the start of its third season in formula one. Better known then as 'Hispania', the Spanish team wa...
14 Jul 2019 11:40
27 Apr 2019 11:07
14 Feb 2019 18:13
05 Feb 2019 14:52
04 Feb 2019 16:10
01 Feb 2019 15:52
24 Jan 2019 17:18
23 Jan 2019 12:27
08 Jan 2019 13:40
07 Jan 2019 17:53
14 Feb 2018 15:16
21 Nov 2017 12:04
28 Jun 2017 09:25
14 Jun 2017 12:36
22 May 2017 12:30
14 May 2017 16:46
13 May 2017 10:43
12 May 2017 18:36
14 Apr 2017 20:19
31 Mar 2017 18:59
12 Mar 2017 15:53
11 Mar 2017 17:08
07 Feb 2017 18:00
13 Jan 2017 13:40
16 Dec 2016 10:51
22 Jul 2016 14:48
12 Apr 2016 12:34
22 Mar 2016 10:21
21 Jan 2016 10:29
19 Jan 2016 13:51
02 Oct 2015 09:13
02 Jul 2015 13:29
17 Feb 2015 09:38
16 Feb 2015 10:39
13 Feb 2015 13:40
09 Feb 2015 08:41
31 Jul 2014 13:35
15 Oct 2013 15:27
14 Mar 2013 09:24
31 Dec 2012 16:15
08 Sep 2012 11:32
06 Aug 2012 14:45
03 Apr 2012 10:52
