Vettel fastest, Mercedes hits issues at penultimate day of F1 testing

Sebastian Vettel has ended the penultimate day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as his lap time from the morning session was not beaten.

The German also caused a red flag in the morning when he spun into the gravel at Turn 5, which spilled gravel over the circuit.

However, he was not the only driver to have problems during the day, as Mercedes' running was cut short due to an oil pressure difficulty in the afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton was over an hour waiting in the garage before he took to the track, however only 14 laps into his stint, he pulled to the side of the road, deploying a red flag.

Pierre Gasly was second fastest, ahead of Lance Stroll in the Racing Point.

Nicholas Latifi set the most laps of any single driver during the day, circling the Barcelona circuit 157 times in the FW43.

Lando Norris ended the day in fifth in front of Max Verstappen, who handed over driving duties to teammate Alexander Albon in the afternoon.

Verstappen also caused a red flag in the morning, as he spun the car after driving over a damp patch at Turn 5, which beached his car in the gravel.

Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon, the two other drivers that only took part in the morning session, were seventh and eighth respectively.

Kevin Magnussen came home in ninth place while Albon rounded out the top ten.

More to follow...