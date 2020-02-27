user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel fastest, Mercedes hits issues at penultimate day of F1 testing

Vettel fastest, Mercedes hits issues at penultimate day of F1 testing

  • Published on 27 Feb 2020 17:00
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel has ended the penultimate day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as his lap time from the morning session was not beaten.

The German also caused a red flag in the morning when he spun into the gravel at Turn 5, which spilled gravel over the circuit.

However, he was not the only driver to have problems during the day, as Mercedes' running was cut short due to an oil pressure difficulty in the afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton was over an hour waiting in the garage before he took to the track, however only 14 laps into his stint, he pulled to the side of the road, deploying a red flag.

Pierre Gasly was second fastest, ahead of Lance Stroll in the Racing Point.

Nicholas Latifi set the most laps of any single driver during the day, circling the Barcelona circuit 157 times in the FW43.

Lando Norris ended the day in fifth in front of Max Verstappen, who handed over driving duties to teammate Alexander Albon in the afternoon. 

Verstappen also caused a red flag in the morning, as he spun the car after driving over a damp patch at Turn 5, which beached his car in the gravel.

Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon, the two other drivers that only took part in the morning session, were seventh and eighth respectively.

Kevin Magnussen came home in ninth place while Albon rounded out the top ten.

 

More to follow...

 

 

 

 

Photos Barcelona, February 27, 2020
F1 News Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

ES Circuit de Catalunya - 27 February 2020

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Interesting, but I don't react all that much over the events of today. Especially not Merc' issues: those are after all what they test for, to find these kinda issues to rid the car of, just like with the car issues (allegedly not Honda related) of ATH and RBH yesterday. Ferrari had a much better day today though, which is just what they need.

    • + 0
    • Feb 27 2020 - 18:31
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    HMMM i wonder if the Merc engine issue is related to the cooling solution.

    • + 0
    • Feb 27 2020 - 21:49

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar