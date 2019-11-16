FP3: Hamilton 0.026s ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has topped the final practice session from Interlagos, boasting a gap of two-tenths of a second over Max Verstappen.

It marks the first time this weekend that Mercedes has topped a session, as Red Bull and Ferrari headed the opening two sessions on Friday.

Hamilton's fastest lap time was a 1:08.320, which was almost a second faster than Sebastian Vettel's session topping fine from FP2 on Friday afternoon.

Ferrari occupied the third and fourth positions, with Charles Leclerc leading his teammate Sebastian Vettel by half a tenth.

Leclerc has had a fresh engine fitted for the weekend, meaning he will take a ten-place grid penalty for the start of Sunday's grand prix.

Alexander Albon was fifth fastest in the second Red Bull, however he was eight-tenths of a second down on his teammate Verstappen - with Bottas filling out the top six.

McLaren was the only midfield team to get both of its cars inside the top ten - however neither Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris was 'best of the rest'.

Daniil Kvyat set a strong qualifying simulation lap to end the session in seventh place ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, while Norris and Sainz rounded out the top ten.

Robert Kubica set the most lap times out of any driver during the session, as he rounded the circuit 23 times. The Pole was attempting to make up for lost time from Friday.

Kubica sat out the opening session as Nicholas Latifi drove his car, and in the afternoon session, he found himself in the wall only minutes into the session.

The Williams driver was 20th in the standings, behind George Russell and the two Racing Point entries.