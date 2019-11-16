user icon
<strong>FP3:</strong> Hamilton 0.026s ahead of Verstappen

FP3: Hamilton 0.026s ahead of Verstappen

  • Published on 16 Nov 2019 17:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has topped the final practice session from Interlagos, boasting a gap of two-tenths of a second over Max Verstappen.

It marks the first time this weekend that Mercedes has topped a session, as Red Bull and Ferrari headed the opening two sessions on Friday.

Hamilton's fastest lap time was a 1:08.320, which was almost a second faster than Sebastian Vettel's session topping fine from FP2 on Friday afternoon.

Ferrari occupied the third and fourth positions, with Charles Leclerc leading his teammate Sebastian Vettel by half a tenth. 

Leclerc has had a fresh engine fitted for the weekend, meaning he will take a ten-place grid penalty for the start of Sunday's grand prix. 

Alexander Albon was fifth fastest in the second Red Bull, however he was eight-tenths of a second down on his teammate Verstappen - with Bottas filling out the top six.

McLaren was the only midfield team to get both of its cars inside the top ten - however neither Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris was 'best of the rest'. 

Daniil Kvyat set a strong qualifying simulation lap to end the session in seventh place ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, while Norris and Sainz rounded out the top ten.

Robert Kubica set the most lap times out of any driver during the session, as he rounded the circuit 23 times. The Pole was attempting to make up for lost time from Friday.

Kubica sat out the opening session as Nicholas Latifi drove his car, and in the afternoon session, he found himself in the wall only minutes into the session.

The Williams driver was 20th in the standings, behind George Russell and the two Racing Point entries. 

F1Grand Prix Brazil - Free practice 3

BR Interlagos - 16 November 2019

Photos Brazil 2019

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

