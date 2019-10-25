user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>FP2:</strong> Vettel fastest ahead of Verstappen, Albon crashes

FP2: Vettel fastest ahead of Verstappen, Albon crashes

  • Published on 25 Oct 2019 22:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel ended the second free practice session from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in first place, edging out Max Verstappen by just over one-tenth of a second.

Verstappen ended the FP1 session in second place with a similar gap to Lewis Hamilton, who topped morning practice for Mercedes.

However, the pace of the Silver Arrows failed to come to light in the afternoon, as Valtteri Bottas in fourth place was over six-tenths down on Vettel, who clocked a 1:16.607.

Alexander Albon failed to set a competitive time during the session, as he crashed on the exit of Turn 7, losing the rear of the car as he turned into the corner. 

The Thai-British driver clouted the wall and sustained major damage to his front right suspension, putting him out of the session.

Charles Leclerc also found himself facing the wrong way twice throughout the session, losing the rear of his car at Turn 1 before spinning right at the end of the 90 minutes at Turn 8.

Leclerc was third on the times for Ferrari, but was almost half a second down on teammate Vettel. Lewis Hamilton failed to recapture his morning pace, and was almost a full second down in fifth place.

After displaying strong pace in the morning outing in Mexico City, Toro Rosso topped the midfield pack, as Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly ended up sixth and seventh respectively. 

However, Carlos Sainz, who was the quickest midfield driver after FP1, was less than a tenth behind Gasly in his McLaren.

Sainz's teammate Lando Norris rounded out the top ten, finishing with a lap time that was only marginally slower than Nico Hulkenberg, who was ninth in the timesheets.

Robert Kubica returned to the cockpit of the Williams FW42, after he gave up his drive in the morning to reserve driver Nicholas Latifi. 

Local favourite Sergio Perez was 12th fastest in the session, setting a lap time that was four-thousandths of a second down on teammate Lance Stroll, who crashed in the morning.

F1Grand Prix Mexico - Free practice 2

MX Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - 25 October 2019

Photos Mexico 2019

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar