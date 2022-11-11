user icon
Albon kiest voor Braziliaans getinte helm

Albon kiest voor Braziliaans getinte helm

  Gepubliceerd op 11 nov 2022 09:57
  • comments 5
  Door: Bob Plaizier

De Braziliaanse Grand Prix van dit weekend is zeer populair onder de fans en onder de coureurs. Veel coureurs zijn dol op het circuit van Interlagos en tevens op het land Brazilië. Meerdere coureurs kiezen dit weekend dan ook voor een speciaal helmontwerp, zo ook Alexander Albon.

De Thaise Brit van het team van Williams rijdt dit weekend rond met een zeer kleurrijke helm. De gebruikelijke Thaise vlag en de blauwe kleur zijn nog steeds aanwezig, verder is het thema overduidelijk Braziliaans. De kleuren van de Braziliaanse vlag zijn duidelijk aanwezig en aan de bovenzijde is een strand te zien op de helm. De Thai hoopt er hoge ogen mee te kunnen gooien.

 

Pietje Bell

Posts: 13.492

Dat wijnrode in zijn haar vond ik hem heel goed staan. Kleurde goed bij zijn gezicht, maar dit mislukte geblondeerde, wordt dan oranjeachtig, vind ik hem niet staan.
Zijn vriendin Lily heeft haar zwarte haren ook laten blonderen. Ik herkende haar niet eens. :-)

  • 3
  • 11 nov 2022 - 10:46
Reacties (5)

  • nr 76

    Posts: 4.181

    Slechter dan dit kunnen de koppen niet meer worden, toch?

    • + 0
    • 11 nov 2022 - 10:13
  • f(1)orum

    Posts: 5.107

    "en aan de bovenzijde is een strand te zien op de helm."
    Alex is echt in de stemming; hij heeft zelfs zijn haar een beach look gegeven ;-)

    • + 0
    • 11 nov 2022 - 10:17
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 13.492

      Dat wijnrode in zijn haar vond ik hem heel goed staan. Kleurde goed bij zijn gezicht, maar dit mislukte geblondeerde, wordt dan oranjeachtig, vind ik hem niet staan.
      Zijn vriendin Lily heeft haar zwarte haren ook laten blonderen. Ik herkende haar niet eens. :-)

      • + 3
      • 11 nov 2022 - 10:46
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 35.486

      In Abu Dhabi hangt Albon een theedoek over zijn helm en komt er een baard onderuit...

      • + 0
      • 11 nov 2022 - 13:06
  • Dick de Cock

    Posts: 2.587

    Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl
    With yellow feathers in her hair and a dress cut down to there
    She would merengue and do the cha-cha
    And while she tried to be a star
    Tony always tended bar
    Across the crowded floor, they worked from eight til four
    They were young and they had each other
    Who could ask for more?
    At the copa (co) Copacabana (Copacabana)
    The hottest spot north of Havana (here)
    At the copa (co) Copacabana
    Music and passion were always the fashion
    At the copa they fell in love
    Copa, Copacabana
    His name was Rico
    He wore a diamond
    He was escorted to his chair, he saw Lola dancing there
    And when she finished, he called her over
    But Rico went a bit to far
    Tony sailed across the bar
    And then the punches flew and chairs were smashed in two
    There was blood and a single gun shot
    But just who shot who?
    At the copa (co) Copacabana (Copacabana)
    The hottest spot north of Havana (here)
    At the copa (co) Copacabana
    Music and passion were always the fashion
    At the copa, she lost her love
    (Copa, Copacabana)
    (Copa, Copacabana)
    (Copacabana)
    like in Havana
    (Copa, banana)
    Music and passion were always in fashion
    Her name is Lola, she was a showgirl
    But that was thirty years ago, when they used to have a show
    Now it's a disco, but not for Lola
    Still in dress she used to wear
    Faded feathers in her hair
    She sits there so refined, and drinks herself half-blind
    She lost her youth and she lost her Tony
    Now she's lost her mind
    At the copa (co) Copacabana (Copacabana)
    The hottest spot north of Havana (here)
    At the copa (co) Copacabana
    Music and passion were always in fashion
    At the copa don't fall in love
    don't fall in love
    (Copacabana)
    (Copacabana)

    • + 0
    • 11 nov 2022 - 10:49

