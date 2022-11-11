Albon kiest voor Braziliaans getinte helm

De Braziliaanse Grand Prix van dit weekend is zeer populair onder de fans en onder de coureurs. Veel coureurs zijn dol op het circuit van Interlagos en tevens op het land Brazilië. Meerdere coureurs kiezen dit weekend dan ook voor een speciaal helmontwerp, zo ook Alexander Albon.
De Thaise Brit van het team van Williams rijdt dit weekend rond met een zeer kleurrijke helm. De gebruikelijke Thaise vlag en de blauwe kleur zijn nog steeds aanwezig, verder is het thema overduidelijk Braziliaans. De kleuren van de Braziliaanse vlag zijn duidelijk aanwezig en aan de bovenzijde is een strand te zien op de helm. De Thai hoopt er hoge ogen mee te kunnen gooien.
The Brazil Edition | A edição brasileira 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/sgNXCvMqbk— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) November 10, 2022
"en aan de bovenzijde is een strand te zien op de helm."
Alex is echt in de stemming; hij heeft zelfs zijn haar een beach look gegeven ;-)
Posts: 13.492
Dat wijnrode in zijn haar vond ik hem heel goed staan. Kleurde goed bij zijn gezicht, maar dit mislukte geblondeerde, wordt dan oranjeachtig, vind ik hem niet staan.
Zijn vriendin Lily heeft haar zwarte haren ook laten blonderen. Ik herkende haar niet eens. :-)
Posts: 35.486
In Abu Dhabi hangt Albon een theedoek over zijn helm en komt er een baard onderuit...
Posts: 2.587
Lokale tijd
