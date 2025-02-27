F1F1 Test Bahrein, 27 februari 2025

- Camera-
- Fotogrootte3461x5185 px
- Brandpuntsafstand-
- Diafragma-
- Sluitertijd-
- Datum27 feb
Formula One World Championship
(L to R): Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal with John Elkann (ITA) FIAT Chrysler Automobiles Chairman.
27.02.2025. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.
- www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day Two - Sakhir, Bahrain
xpbimages.com
Sakhir
Bahrain
Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 Test Testing one Bahrain International Circuit BIC Manama Bahrain Sakhir Thursday February 27 02 2 2025 Portrait Fred Vasseur