Benetton
Benetton
- Team naam Benetton
- Basis Whitney, Groot Brittannië
- Team baas -
- Technisch manager -
- Chassis -
- Motor -
- Oprichtingsdatum 1 jan 1986
- Podiums -
- Wereldkampioen -
- Pole posities -
- Snelste race rondes -
- 286 reacties op Benetton
- 16 leden hebben dit team als favoriet
- Tweets over Benetton
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In beeld:
Formula One World Championship A 1993 Benetton ...
2 julAlbum
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship A Benetton B200....
18 mei 2024Album
In beeld:
18 jul 2021Album
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In beeld:
Formula One World Championship A 1993 Benetton B193B. 02.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - British Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Silverstone, England XPB Images Silverstone England July Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Thursday Circuit Silverstone England Britain British United Kingdom UK 02 2 07 7 2026 Action Track
2 julAlbum
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship A Benetton B200. 18.05.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emi
18 mei 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine F1 Team, drives the Benetton B200 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine F1 Team, drives the Benetton B200 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine F1 Team, drives the Benetton B200 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine F1 Team, drives the Benetton B200 and Mick Doohan on the Honda 500cc 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver in a Benetton B200, with his father Mick Doohan (AUS). 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver in a Benetton B200. 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine F1 Team, drives the Benetton B200 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
In beeld:
Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver in a Benetton B200. 23.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one March Aus
23 maa 2024Album
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CoureurPuntenGestartNiet gefinishedNiet gestartPole positiesPodiumsZeges
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Historische Benetton van Schumacher levert miljoenenbedrag op bij veiling
De historische Benetton B192 van Michael Schumacher heeft een miljoenenbedrag opgebracht bij een grote veiling. De groengele wagen van Schumacher ging onder de hamer tijdens een...06 feb 2026 14:47
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Zeldzame Schumacher bolide moet miljoenen opbrengen bij veiling
Een bijzonder stukje Formule 1-geschiedenis gaat binnenkort onder de hamer. Het gaat om de Benetton waarmee Michael Schumacher in 1992 in de Formule 1 reed, het was de auto waar...03 jan 2026 09:38
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Jos Verstappen: de man die het eerste F1-podium voor Nederland bezorgde
Jos Verstappen mag vandaag 51 kaarsjes uitblazen. De vader van Max Verstappen heeft niet zo flinke palmares als zoonlief, maar betekende veel voor de Nederlandse autosport ...04 maa 2023 10:52
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Schumachers raceheld: de merkwaardige carrière van Vincenzo Sospiri
Als de grote Michael Schumacher, zevenvoudig wereldkampioen in de Formule 1, in zijn laatste actieve racejaar gedurende een interview naar zijn grootste racehelden wordt gevraag...07 okt 2022 17:50
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Bijzondere Benetton van Schumacher gaat onder de hamer
Liefhebbers van klassieke Formule 1-wagens kunnen binnenkort namelijk een opvallend exemplaar op de kop tikken. Met enige regelmaat gaan er bijzondere racewagens in de verkoop, ...17 jun 2022 15:19
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Voormalige F1-wagen Schumacher onder de hamer op Goodwood
Na afloop van een seizoen moeten de teams een nieuw doel vinden voor hun gebruikte Formule 1-wagens. Soms komt een auto te koop te staan en kunnen verzamelaars en andere geï...03 jun 2022 16:04
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Video: Schumacher magistraal naar pole in ongewone GP van Monaco (1996)
Zevenvoudig wereldkampioen Michael Schumacher, onlangs 53 jaar geworden, heeft een glansrijke F1-carriére gehad met ongekende successen en prestaties. In 1996 tijden...04 jan 2022 16:12
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GPDA-voorzitter Wurz steunt wedstrijdleider Michael Masi: ''Hij kent de reglementen heel goed''
Voorzitter van de De Grand Prix Drivers Association, Alexander Wurz, vindt dat Michael Masi niet buiten zijn boekje is gegaan in de slotfase van de Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.&nb...19 dec 2021 12:56
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Preview Netflix-serie "Schumacher" over Michael Schumacher
De Formule 1 heeft via het officiële Twitter-kanaal een preview gegeven van de Netflix-serie over het leven van Michael Schumacher. De F1-legende en diens in...25 aug 2021 14:33
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Silverstone 1998: Schumacher wint in pits en zet stewards in hun hemd
'Formula one is coming home' aanstaand weekend. Op het circuit van Silverstone keert het reizende circus terug naar de plek waar het ooit allemaal begon. In 1950 wa...16 jul 2021 12:23
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Alexander Wurz geniet van problemen bij Mercedes: "Falende helden zijn ook maar gewoon mens"
Alexander Wurz vindt het "geweldig" dat het voormalig dominante Mercedes dit jaar onder enorme druk staat nu Red Bull Racing het beter voor elkaar lijkt te hebben...30 jun 2021 16:55
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Te koop: Schumachers eerste F1-bolide
De Formule 1-wagen waarin Michael Schumacher zijn Grand Prix-debuut maakte in 1991, staat te koop. Aan de Jordan 191 - Ford Cosworth HB met de herkenbare 7UP-live...11 jun 2021 11:10
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Brawn ziet Verstappen omvormen tot titelkandidaat: ''Zijn manier van denken moest veranderen''
Voorgaande seizoenen kon Max Verstappen niet wedijveren met Lewis Hamilton om het kampioenschap, maar in 2021 doet de Red Bull-coureur voor de eerste keer volop mee als kan...04 mei 2021 09:10
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Video: Jos Verstappen behaalt eerste Nederlandse podiumplaats op Hungaroring
Morgen (vrijdag) begint de actie op de Hungaroring voor de twaalfde Grand Prix van het seizoen 2019. De Hongaarse Grand Prix van 1994 was een bijzondere voor Nederland, want Jos...01 aug 2019 08:05
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Jos Verstappen sportdirecteur bij VKV City Racing
Het jaarlijkse Formule 1-evenement VKV City Racing versterkt de organisatie met Nederlands meest succesvolle Formule 1-coureur ooit. De 41-jarige Jos Verstappen treedt toe als s...13 feb 2014 10:21
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Historische terugblik Monaco
Na vijf overwinningen voor Schumacher in de eerste vijf races van het seizoen strijkt het formule 1 circus neer in Monaco. De Grand Prix die geen gewone race is. In dit weekend ...20 mei 2004 11:36
06 feb 2026 14:47
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03 jun 2022 16:04
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04 jan 2022 16:12
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19 dec 2021 12:56
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25 aug 2021 14:33
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16 jul 2021 12:23
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30 jun 2021 16:55
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11 jun 2021 11:10
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04 mei 2021 09:10
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01 aug 2019 08:05
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13 feb 2014 10:21
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20 mei 2004 11:36
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Historie Benetton
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Coureur#
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Benetton
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2001
7
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1997
8
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1996
4
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1995
1
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1994
6
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5
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1993
5
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1992
19
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1991
19
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1986
20