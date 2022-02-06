ATS
- Team naam ATS
- Basis Bad Dürkheim, Duitsland
- Team baas -
- Technisch manager -
- Chassis -
- Motor -
- Oprichtingsdatum 1 jan 1977
- Podiums -
- Wereldkampioen -
- Pole posities -
- Snelste race rondes -
- 13 reacties op ATS
- 0 leden hebben dit team als favoriet
- Tweets over ATS
- 1 / 1
Foto gallerij
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In beeld:
Formula One World Championship An historic ATS F1 car. 18.05.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emi
18 mei 2024Album
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CoureurPuntenGestartNiet gefinishedNiet gestartPole positiesPodiumsZeges
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Special: Formule 1-deals die op het laatste moment werden afgeblazen, deel twee
Wat als die ene deal was doorgegaan? De Formule 1-geschiedenis is bezaaid met bijzondere verhalen, maar in enkele gevallen is de historie nooit geschreven. Meer dan eens viel ee...06 feb 2022 12:00
06 feb 2022 12:00
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12:00F1
Historie ATS
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Coureur#
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ATS
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1984
14
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31