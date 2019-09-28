FP3: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 ahead of qualifying

user icon
<strong>FP3:</strong> Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 ahead of qualifying

  • Published on 28 Sep 2019 12:02
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has concluded practice at the Russian Grand Prix on top of the timesheets, three-tenths ahead of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes appeared to struggle during the session, as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggled to keep their car on the circuit throughout the 60 minutes.

However, it still managed to finish third and fourth, with Hamilton leading Bottas for the first time this weekend - however he was just under four-tenths down on Leclerc.

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull, but tapped the wall towards the end of the session at Turn 13 after spinning. 

Romain Grosjean was sixth, while Alexander Albon was seventh after setting his best hot lap in the final moments of the session.

Qualifying set to see tight midfield battle

As has been the case for much of the season, the midfield pack is set to see an extremely close fight during the qualifying session later this afternoon.

Nico Hulkenberg was eighth fastest but behind him, Lando Norris, Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo were all within one-tenth of a second.

There was more trouble for Daniil Kvyat as he was forced to park up his Toro Rosso at the side of the circuit, as he did yesterday.

Honda confirmed that the issue was related to the engine, and that the Russian driver will not compete in his home qualifying event later his afternoon. 

Kvyat ended the session in 19th, ahead of Robert Kubica. It was also a frustrating session for Sergio Perez, who set just seven laps.

The Mexican had two major lock-ups at Turn 13 on two different sets of tyres, destroying both in the process.

  Dert38

    Posts: 108

    Nico was always faster in pure pace...

    • + 0
    Sep 28 2019 - 12:52

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

