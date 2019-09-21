user icon
<strong>FP3:</strong> Leclerc fastest ahead of Hamilton

FP3: Leclerc fastest ahead of Hamilton

  • Published on 21 Sep 2019 13:01
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session from Singapore, setting a 1:38.192 to be two-tenths ahead of the rest of the field.

Lewis Hamilton was second fastest after he set the pace on Friday, while the second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel was over six-tenths down on his teammate.

The session was briefly interrupted by a red flag when Sergio Perez hit the wall at the exit of Turn 21, damaging his right rear suspension. 

There was also worries for Daniil Kvyat, who found his Toro Rosso-Honda smoking from the rear while he was on a hot lap, forcing him to abort and end the session with no time on the board. 

Toro Rosso confirmed after the session that it was changing Kvyat's power unit ahead of qualifying, however it will not incur any grid penalties.

Valtteri Bottas, who crashed his Mercedes W10 on Friday, was fourth fastest ahead of the Red Bull duo - with Alexander Albon leading Max Verstappen by one-tenth of a second.

McLaren has upper hand in midfield fight

After showing strong pace on Friday, McLaren once more appears to the fastest midfield team in Singapore, as Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were seventh and eighth respectively.

The Woking squad held a big advantage over Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault who were ninth and tenth - four-tenths of a second down on Norris.

George Russell set an impressive lap time in his Williams to be 15th fastest, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi, the two Haas cars and his teammate Robert Kubica.

F1Grand Prix Singapore - Free practice 3

SG Marina Bay Street Circuit - 21 September 2019

Photos Singapore 2019

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

