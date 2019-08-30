FP2: Ferrari stays on top as Leclerc leads Vettel

Charles Leclerc has ended the second practice session from the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on top of the timesheets ahead of Sebastian Vettel, completing a clean sweep of one-two finishes on Friday for Ferrari.

Leclerc's lap time was a 1:44.123, which was six-tenths faster than the lap Vettel managed to set.

Mercedes was third and fourth, with the newly contracted Valtteri Bottas beating his five-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton to third place.

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull, but reported power issues throughout the session. Verstappen was behind Sergio Perez, who managed to go into fifth place.

However, Perez's encouraging session came to an end with a smoking RP19, as he was forced to jump out of his car towards the end, with flames spluttering from the rear of his car.

Despite the disappointing end, Racing Point can take encouragement from its pace as Perez was one second down on Leclerc over the course of the 7.004km circuit.

Kimi Raikkonen was seventh, with there being no apparent danger of his missing the rest of the weekend, despite a muscle scare during the summer break.

Lance Stroll was eighth, but found himself in an uncomfortable situation towards the end of the session, as he reported that he was feeling a burning sensation on his back.

Daniel Ricciardo was ninth while Alexander Albon rounded out the top ten in his first FP2 session for Red Bull.

Albon's session was mainly concentrated on finding a race set-up, as he will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.