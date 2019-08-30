user icon
<strong>FP1:</strong> Vettel leads Leclerc after first practice

FP1: Vettel leads Leclerc after first practice

  • Published on 30 Aug 2019 12:31
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel has topped the opening practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, leading teammate Charles Leclerc by two-tenths of a second.

The Italian squad is going in search of its first victory of the season, as it was this event 12 months ago where Vettel picked up his last win.

It was not a smooth session for Lewis Hamilton, who missed out on a lot of running following an issue with his throttle pedal, which occurred on the circuit.

The Briton was coasting through the middle sector before he found power once more to return to the pits, where he stayed for almost an hour.

However, he was able to get back out onto the circuit and end the session in sixth, behind teammate Valtteri Bottas and 1.3 seconds down on Vettel.

Both Red Bulls were third and fourth, with Max Verstappen leading his new teammate Alexander Albon, who makes his debut with the energy drink squad this weekend.

Just one-tenth split the duo, as the team looks to continue its strong run of momentum that it picked up towards the end of the first half of the season.

Lance Stroll was an impressive seventh for Racing Point, however he had issues during the session as the right side of his engine cover blew off, exposing the Mercedes engine underneath.

A virtual safety car was deployed while the debris was cleared up along the Kemmel Straight. 

The second Racing Point of Sergio Perez was also inside the top ten, as the Mexican slotted into ninth, with Daniel Ricciardo sandwiched between the two pink cars.

Carlos Sainz rounded out the top ten for McLaren, while behind him, Nico Hulkenberg and Lando Norris found themselves separated by 0.001s at the end of the ninety-minute session.

F1Grand Prix Belgium - Free practice 1

BE Spa-Francorchamps - 30 August 2019

Photos Belgium 2019

Replies (2)

Replies (2)
  • Kean

    Posts: 564

    So far so good for Albon. Good for him.

    • + 1
    • Aug 30 2019 - 13:50
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Indeed, that's a pretty decent start for Albon. And Merc' is sandbagging, methinks.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 16:25

