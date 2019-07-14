British Grand Prix: Hamilton wins chaotic Silverstone race

Lewis Hamilton has won his sixth British Grand Prix, coming out on top against Valtteri Bottas in a frantic race at Silverstone.

The race saw domination from Mercedes, as Red Bull engaged in a fight with Ferrari that saw Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel come together towards the end of the race.

Bottas started the race from pole and held onto the lead on the opening lap, but found himself getting hounded by Hamilton behind.

Hamilton momentarily took the lead on lap four as he switched back on his teammate at Turn 6 before holding it around the outside at Turn 7.

However, Bottas came back at the five-time world champion and got back ahead and into the lead into the Copse corner, and held the top spot until the safety car was called.

Ferrari and Red Bull provide a monumental battle

Following the Mercedes tussle, there was a titanic battle behind between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen for the final spot on the podium.

Verstappen attacked the Monegasque driver on lap 10 towards the end of the lap but lost time in doing so, and invited the second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel in for a chance to overtake.

Vettel couldn't make the move stick and then found himself behind Pierre Gasly, who got by him at Turn 3 for fifth place. Following his overtake on the German, Red Bull opted to pull Gasly into the pits for the hard tyre.

On the next lap, Leclerc and Verstappen followed in for the medium compound, with Red Bull winning the battle of the pit crews as they got Verstappen ahead of Leclerc.

But Verstappen's position only lasted a couple of corners as he ran wide moments later, which saw Leclerc back through and ahead of the Red Bull.

Hamilton takes the lead under safety car, Vettel and Verstappen clash

Bottas then pitted from the lead on lap 16 while Hamilton and Vettel stayed out, which saw them benefit from a perfectly timed safety car when Giovinazzi wound up in the gravel.

Hamilton pitted from the lead and emerged in front while Vettel came back out in third. Soon, he found himself under pressure from Verstappen, who had been let go by Gasly.

Verstappen swooped around the outside of Vettel at Stowe, but as they approached the final corner, Vettel locked up and hit the rear of Verstappen, sending them both into the gravel.

Vettel came off worse and had to pit for a new front wing, and was handed a ten second time penalty for the incident. Verstappen continued in fifth place, behind teammate Gasly, who picked up his best finish of the season.

Midfield battle sees McLaren triumph

An intensely close midfield battle saw McLaren come out on top as Carlos Sainz recovered from a poor qualifying to cross the line in sixth place.

The Spaniard gained from the safety car that was deployed, while Lando Norris, who was in a battle with Daniel Ricciardo for the best of the rest spot, lost out.

Ricciardo applied the pressure to Sainz towards the end of the Grand Prix but couldn't find his way past the McLaren driver.

Daniil Kvyat crossed the line in ninth place ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, as Alexander Albon dropped back towards the end of the race as he attempted to go to the end of the medium compound.