Fernando Alonso says he remembers every lap from this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans and that understanding where to improve was key to taking the victory in the famous rac...
Fernando Alonso has hinted that he is considering making a return to Formula 1, but not until the rules are overhauled in the 2021 season. Alonso has been out of the sport sinc...
LMP1 Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima made another significant step towards the FIA World Endurance Championship title as they won the snow-hit Six Hours of...
Fernando Alonso will leave the Toyota World Endurance championship outfit to be replaced by Brendon Hartley after the 2018/19 season. However, Alonso will remain part of the To...
Sebastian Buemi will remain with the Red Bull family for a 12th successive season, continuing in his role as a reserve. The Swiss driver joined Red Bull in 2008 as a test driver...
Fernando Alonso has named the driver he seen as his biggest rival throughout his career, citing Michael Schumacher. Alonso put an end to Ferrari's and Schumacher's domin...
Dan Ticktum is aiming to bring his super license tally up to 40 throughout the winter to boost his driving opportunities in 2019. The Red Bull junior driver currently has 32 poi...
Force India says that it is planning to bring in more staff security for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend, despite promotors promising that there will be a "much bigge...
Fernando Alonso expects a long wait before he announces his plans for 2019. The Spaniard will leave Formula 1 at the end of the season, after spending 17 years involved in ...
Fernando Alonso says that the lack of on-track action during Formula 1 races prompted his exit from the sport. The Spaniard announced on Tuesday that he would be departing the s...
Toyota world rally boss Tommi Makinen has played down speculation Kimi Raikkonen could leave Ferrari at the end of the year. Makinen, who heads the works Toyota Gazoo Racing ra...
Kimi Raikkonen has hit back at reports that suggest he will quit formula one and return to world rally in 2019. Toyota Gazoo Racing bosses Tommi Makinen and Mia Miettinen were ...
With Kimi Raikkonen being in his last year of his current contract with Ferrari, the immediate future of the Finn is very unknown. Although he made several hints regarding anoth...
Fernando Alonso has cast doubt over his future in Formula 1. The Spaniard spoke in the Thursday press conference to the media, admitting that he feels sad with the cur...
Brendon Hartley says that Fernando Alonso can expect to feel tired following his World Endurance Championship campaign with Toyota. The Spaniard joins the Japanese squad for the...
Sauber has confirmed that Jan Monchaux has joined the team, taking on the role of its Head of Aerodynamics. Monchaux has previous experience working with Toyota and Fe...
Juan Pablo Montoya, who is now competing alongside the Penske Acura team in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans round of the F...
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg says that Fernando Alonso has no hope of succeeding in F1 again, and is branching out to other series to fill that hole. Alonso h...
Nigel Mansell believes there's a possibility that Fernando Alonso's World Endurance Championship operation will harm his form and results for McLaren in Formula 1. Earli...
Nico Hulkenberg believes that Fernando Alonso has taken on a huge challenge for 2018. Alonso will compete in the 21 rounds of the 2018 F1 season, as well as race in the Wor...
Timo Glock says it's good news that alternatives to the 'Halo' cockpit protection system are still being pursued. For 2018, F1 is mandatorily introducing the controv...
Fernando Alonso has been talking about what he plans to do following his eventual departure from Formula 1, hinting that the World Endurance Championship is a likely option. Alo...
It has been confirmed that the 6 Hours of Fuji has been rescheduled on the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship calendar. The race has been moved forward by one week to allow Fe...
Fernando Alonso has been getting up to speed with the 2018 LMP1 Toyota car. This week, it was confirmed that Alonso would compete in the World Endurance Championship in 2018, la...
Fernando Alonso will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year after reaching an agreement between McLaren and Toyota Gazoo Racing. The Spaniard has set out his goal o...
Toyota has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will take part in an LMP1 test in Bahrain on Sunday. The test adds fuel to the speculation that the Spaniard is set to run in next...
Fernando Alonso is not denying speculation he is on a fast track to next year's Le Mans. Reports this week suggested the continuing McLaren driver visited Le Mans team Toyot...
Fernando Alonso is said to have visited Toyota's HQ in Cologne ahead of what is said to be a rumoured test for the Marque. The test is said to be part of Alonso's larger...
Helmut Marko has said that Brendon Hartley is in the running for a Toro Rosso seat for next season, but for now is refusing to speculate beyond the race in Austin. Officially Ha...
Rumours of a future F1 engine deal between Red Bull and Aston Martin have grown substantially as Aston Martin have hired F1 engine expert Luca Marmorini. The Italian was a forme...
McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier has revealed that the team is in the process of drawing up a contract for Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard's current deal with the Woking ...
Heading into this week's Belgian Grand Prix we are looking at classic races and moments from the event's history. this time we are looking at the 2004 race, it was Ferra...
Porsche has announced that it will be leaving the World Endurance championship LMP1 series to focus its efforts on Formula E. Porsche is the latest in a series of manufacturers...
McLaren has confirmed that Lando Norris will test the McLaren MCL32 next week in Hungary as part of the second in-season test of the year. The test will mark the first time the ...
The 24 Hours of Le Mans was another exciting fare this season. With Toyota suffering more misfortunate during the world's most famous endurance race, it was Toyota who ...
One of the greatest spectacles in racing gets underway this weekend, as the 24 Hours of Le Mans returns. The famous race has seen some memorable and iconic moments since its fir...
The 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans will always be remembered for Toyota's final lap heartbreak. The Japanese team ground to halt right at the very end of the race, gifting victory...
Motorsport is a busy business and this month is jam packed with racing action. The third leg of the Triple Crown will occur, as Porsche and Toyota will battle for bragging right...
LMP1 racer Anthony Davidson talks us through his 2017 World Endurance Championship challenger, the Toyota TS050 Hybrid. After suffering heartbreak in the dying laps of...
With only one day until the action in Monaco officially kicks off, we continue our look back on some of the most famous races from Monaco. Today, it's the Grand Prix from 20...
Jose Maria Lopez has been given the green light to drive in FP1 tomorrow for DS Virgin Racing but will be called to the medical centre following the session for further checks w...
Timo Glock has admitted that hinting he is set to return to formula one was a "joke". The German contested almost 100 grands prix for Jordan, Toyota and Marussia, but ...
The Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix hits our screens this weekend, but it is not the only series that will be happening. The World Endurance Championship kicks off their 2017 seaso...
The racing season well and truly gets underway this weekend, as four popular racing series hit the track in what is expected to be a fascinating year for world motorsport. So, ...
Toyota has revealed their car for the new season of the World Endurance Championship. The Japanese manufacturer says that they have updated every part of the TS050, and will be ...
DAMS have revealed their driver line up for the 2017 season, fielding with Santino Ferrucci, Tatiana Calderon and rookie Bruno Baptista. DAMS enjoyed a highly successful d...
Thomas Randle has won the 2017 Toyota Racing series by only five points after the final round at Circuit Chris Amon in New Zealand. Randle scored two victories from fifteen race...
Formula 1 is known to overtime make innovative discoveries. The teams search piece by piece for loopholes in the regulations to outwit the competition. ...
Kamui Kobayashi has confirmed that he will race in Super Formula and the World Endurance Championship in 2017. The former F1 driver debuted in Super Formula in 2015 securin...
Williams performance chief Rob Smedley has admitted that loopholes are much harder to come across in F1. Loopholes are engineering tricks that allow the engineers to design a sy...
The row over suspension legality following a recent challenge by Ferrari is set to continue int0 the rest of 2017. Ferrari's chief designer wrote to the FIA seeking clarifi...
Ginetta has announced that it will supply an LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The move follows the announcement of new rules in 2017 for LMP1 ...
Bernie Ecclestone isn't expecting the SIngapore Grand Prix to renew its contract when it expires next year. The city state has hosted Formula One's premier night race a...
Ferrari have signed youngsters Marcus Armstrong and Enzo Fittipaldi to their Driver Academy ahead of the 2017 season. Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Formula One world cha...
Highly-rated British teenager Lando Norris will graduate to European Formula Three full time next year with Carlin. The 17-year-old won three championship titles in 2016, addin...
Former Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi thrown his name into the hat for the vacant Mercedes seat. Yesterday, Autosport magazine published an advert from the team offering th...
Force India protégé Jehan Daruvala has been announced as one of Carlin's drivers for the 2017 European Formula Three season. The18-year-old raced in Formula R...
On Sunday Nico Rosberg became only second son of a world champion to take the crown for himself, following in the footsteps of Damon Hill who matched his own father's feat i...
Lucas di Grassi has ruled out replacing his World Endurance Championship commitments with another campaign. The Brazilian will exit the series at the end of the year following ...
Toyota are considering a third car at Le Mans in 2017. The Japanese manufacturer has consistently refused to run a third entry for the French Classic, despite additional entrie...
Jacques Villeneuve has fired a warning to compatriot Lance Stroll ahead of his Formula One début. The Canadian teenager will join the F1 grid next year with Williams, ha...
The #1 Porsche car of Brendon Hartley, Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard emerged victorious once again at the 6 hours of Shanghai as Porsche claim the constructor's standin...
The #1 Porsche of Brendon Hartley and Mark Webber will start the 6 hours of Shanghai on pole position after setting an average lap of 1 minute 44.747. They...
Today marks eight years since Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One world championship. After missing out on an unprecedented rookie title during his maiden campaign in 2007...
The 6 hours of Fuji endurance race was dramatically won by Toyota, as the #6 car took a strategic gamble and managed to keep the #8 Audi behind. The #6 Toyota was relative...
Audi have taken pole position for the 6 hours of Fuji endurance race over their rivals Porsche. The busy twenty minute session saw times continuously fall with many drivers tak...
As Mark Webber announces his retirement from motorsport, we take a look back at a career that has spanned more than two decades, picking out five stand out moments: &nb...
Alex Lynn will make his début in the FIA World Endurance Championship next month. The Williams Formula One and GP2 driver will drive for Manor in the LMP2 class alongsid...
Ferrari is set to collaborate with Dallara, according to reports Speaking to La Repubblica, Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed that the two parties had been i...
Felipe Massa has played down any claims he might keep his racing dream alive for 2017 by switching to Indycar. As Williams reconsiders its next driver lineup, the Brazilian has ...
