Toyota

JP Toyota

  • Team name Toyota
  • Base Cologne, Japan
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Aug 28 1937
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

  • Understanding struggles and improving key to Le Mans charge - Alonso
    WEC: Understanding struggles and improving key to Le Mans charge - Alonso

    Fernando Alonso says he remembers every lap from this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans and that understanding where to improve was key to taking the victory in the famous rac...

    10 Dec 2019 16:06
  • Alonso hints at possible Formula 1 return
    Alonso hints at possible Formula 1 return

    Fernando Alonso has hinted that he is considering making a return to Formula 1, but not until the rules are overhauled in the 2021 season. Alonso has been out of the sport sinc...

    07 Sep 2019 11:00
  • Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima win at Spa
    WEC: Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima win at Spa

    LMP1 Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima made another significant step towards the FIA World Endurance Championship title as they won the snow-hit Six Hours of...

    04 May 2019 21:00
  • Hartley to replace Alonso at Toyota
    WEC: Hartley to replace Alonso at Toyota

    Fernando Alonso will leave the Toyota World Endurance championship outfit to be replaced by Brendon Hartley after the 2018/19 season. However, Alonso will remain part of the To...

    01 May 2019 10:25
  • Buemi stays with Red Bull in reserve role
    Buemi stays with Red Bull in reserve role

    Sebastian Buemi will remain with the Red Bull family for a 12th successive season, continuing in his role as a reserve. The Swiss driver joined Red Bull in 2008 as a test driver...

    15 Jan 2019 10:34
  • Alonso names toughest F1 rival
    Alonso names toughest F1 rival

    Fernando Alonso has named the driver he seen as his biggest rival throughout his career, citing Michael Schumacher. Alonso put an end to Ferrari's and Schumacher's domin...

    30 Dec 2018 17:31
  • Ticktum aiming to top up 'annoying' super license points
    Ticktum aiming to top up 'annoying' super license points

    Dan Ticktum is aiming to bring his super license tally up to 40 throughout the winter to boost his driving opportunities in 2019. The Red Bull junior driver currently has 32 poi...

    16 Nov 2018 11:35
  • Force India planning extra security at Interlagos
    Force India planning extra security at Interlagos

    Force India says that it is planning to bring in more staff security for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend, despite promotors promising that there will be a "much bigge...

    06 Nov 2018 11:45
  • Alonso expects "long wait" before confirming 2019 plans
    Alonso expects "long wait" before confirming 2019 plans

    Fernando Alonso expects a long wait before he announces his plans for 2019. The Spaniard will leave Formula 1 at the end of the season, after spending 17 years involved in ...

    17 Aug 2018 12:22
  • Alonso: Lack of action forced F1 exit
    Alonso: Lack of action forced F1 exit

    Fernando Alonso says that the lack of on-track action during Formula 1 races prompted his exit from the sport. The Spaniard announced on Tuesday that he would be departing the s...

    17 Aug 2018 10:30
  • Toyota's Makinen says Ferrari should keep Raikkonen
    Toyota's Makinen says Ferrari should keep Raikkonen

    Toyota world rally boss Tommi Makinen has played down speculation Kimi Raikkonen could leave Ferrari at the end of the year. Makinen, who heads the works Toyota Gazoo Racing ra...

    31 May 2018 11:26
  • Raikkonen hits back at rally switch rumours
    Raikkonen hits back at rally switch rumours

    Kimi Raikkonen has hit back at reports that suggest he will quit formula one and return to world rally in 2019. Toyota Gazoo Racing bosses Tommi Makinen and Mia Miettinen were ...

    29 May 2018 10:52
  • Raikkonen could switch to WRC in 2019
    Raikkonen could switch to WRC in 2019

    With Kimi Raikkonen being in his last year of his current contract with Ferrari, the immediate future of the Finn is very unknown. Although he made several hints regarding anoth...

    26 May 2018 14:37
  • Alonso casts doubt over F1 future
    Alonso casts doubt over F1 future

    Fernando Alonso has cast doubt over his future in Formula 1. The Spaniard spoke in the Thursday press conference to the media, admitting that he feels sad with the cur...

    11 May 2018 09:31
  • Hartley warns Alonso about tiring WEC campaign
    Hartley warns Alonso about tiring WEC campaign

    Brendon Hartley says that Fernando Alonso can expect to feel tired following his World Endurance Championship campaign with Toyota. The Spaniard joins the Japanese squad for the...

    02 May 2018 12:21
  • Sauber appoint new Head of Aerodynamics
    Sauber appoint new Head of Aerodynamics

    Sauber has confirmed that Jan Monchaux has joined the team, taking on the role of its Head of Aerodynamics. Monchaux has previous experience working with Toyota and Fe...

    03 Apr 2018 14:19
  • Juan Pablo Montoya to race at Le Mans
    WEC: Juan Pablo Montoya to race at Le Mans

    Juan Pablo Montoya, who is now competing alongside the Penske Acura team in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans round of the F...

    28 Mar 2018 13:38
  • Rosberg: Alonso has no hope in F1
    Rosberg: Alonso has no hope in F1

    2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg says that Fernando Alonso has no hope of succeeding in F1 again, and is branching out to other series to fill that hole. Alonso h...

    23 Mar 2018 05:34
  • Mansell failing to understand Alonso's WEC campaign
    Mansell failing to understand Alonso's WEC campaign

    Nigel Mansell believes there's a possibility that Fernando Alonso's World Endurance Championship operation will harm his form and results for McLaren in Formula 1. Earli...

    03 Mar 2018 10:47
  • Hulkenberg: Alonso has taken on a huge challenge with WEC entry
    Hulkenberg: Alonso has taken on a huge challenge with WEC entry

    Nico Hulkenberg believes that Fernando Alonso has taken on a huge challenge for 2018. Alonso will compete in the 21 rounds of the 2018 F1 season, as well as race in the Wor...

    25 Feb 2018 13:59
  • Timo Glock: "Indycar screen may be F1 option"
    Timo Glock: "Indycar screen may be F1 option"

    Timo Glock says it's good news that alternatives to the 'Halo' cockpit protection system are still being pursued. For 2018, F1 is mandatorily introducing the controv...

    19 Feb 2018 13:09
  • Alonso thinking about life after F1
    Alonso thinking about life after F1

    Fernando Alonso has been talking about what he plans to do following his eventual departure from Formula 1, hinting that the World Endurance Championship is a likely option. Alo...

    15 Feb 2018 13:49
  • WEC moves Fuji race to accommodate Alonso
    WEC moves Fuji race to accommodate Alonso

    It has been confirmed that the 6 Hours of Fuji has been rescheduled on the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship calendar. The race has been moved forward by one week to allow Fe...

    09 Feb 2018 17:41
  • Alonso getting up to speed with 2018 Toyota
    Alonso getting up to speed with 2018 Toyota

    Fernando Alonso has been getting up to speed with the 2018 LMP1 Toyota car. This week, it was confirmed that Alonso would compete in the World Endurance Championship in 2018, la...

    03 Feb 2018 16:19
  • Alonso to compete at 2018 Le Mans
    Alonso to compete at 2018 Le Mans

    Fernando Alonso will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year after reaching an agreement between McLaren and Toyota Gazoo Racing. The Spaniard has set out his goal o...

    30 Jan 2018 13:00
  • Alonso to take part in LMP1 rookie test
    Alonso to take part in LMP1 rookie test

    Toyota has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will take part in an LMP1 test in Bahrain on Sunday. The test adds fuel to the speculation that the Spaniard is set to run in next...

    19 Nov 2017 09:02
  • Alonso not denying Le Mans test reports
    Alonso not denying Le Mans test reports

    Fernando Alonso is not denying speculation he is on a fast track to next year's Le Mans. Reports this week suggested the continuing McLaren driver visited Le Mans team Toyot...

    10 Nov 2017 16:31
  • Alonso visits Toyota HQ ahead of rumoured test
    Alonso visits Toyota HQ ahead of rumoured test

    Fernando Alonso is said to have visited Toyota's HQ in Cologne ahead of what is said to be a rumoured test for the Marque. The test is said to be part of Alonso's larger...

    08 Nov 2017 11:04
  • Marko: "Hartley in running for 2018 seat"
    Marko: "Hartley in running for 2018 seat"

    Helmut Marko has said that Brendon Hartley is in the running for a Toro Rosso seat for next season, but for now is refusing to speculate beyond the race in Austin. Officially Ha...

    21 Oct 2017 12:14
  • Aston Martin hire F1 engine expert as rumours of increased F1 involvement grow
    Aston Martin hire F1 engine expert as rumours of increased F1 involvement grow

    Rumours of a future F1 engine deal between Red Bull and Aston Martin have grown substantially as Aston Martin have hired F1 engine expert Luca Marmorini. The Italian was a forme...

    18 Oct 2017 13:27
  • Boullier confirms Alonso's contract is being drafted
    Boullier confirms Alonso's contract is being drafted

    McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier has revealed that the team is in the process of drawing up a contract for Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard's current deal with the Woking ...

    30 Sep 2017 09:26
  • A look back at Belgium: 2004
    A look back at Belgium: 2004

    Heading into this week's Belgian Grand Prix we are looking at classic races and moments from the event's history. this time we are looking at the 2004 race, it was Ferra...

    23 Aug 2017 15:21
  • Porsche dumping LMP1 for Formula E
    WEC: Porsche dumping LMP1 for Formula E

    Porsche has announced that it will be leaving the World Endurance championship LMP1 series to focus its efforts on Formula E. Porsche is the latest in a series of manufacturers...

    28 Jul 2017 10:57
  • Norris to test with McLaren at Hungary
    Norris to test with McLaren at Hungary

    McLaren has confirmed that Lando Norris will test the McLaren MCL32 next week in Hungary as part of the second in-season test of the year. The test will mark the first time the ...

    26 Jul 2017 18:03
  • Review of the 24 Hours of Le Mans
    Video: Review of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

    The 24 Hours of Le Mans was another exciting fare this season. With Toyota suffering more misfortunate during the world's most famous endurance race, it was Toyota who ...

    29 Jun 2017 10:27
  • Teams preview the 24 Hours of Le Mans
    Video: Teams preview the 24 Hours of Le Mans

    One of the greatest spectacles in racing gets underway this weekend, as the 24 Hours of Le Mans returns. The famous race has seen some memorable and iconic moments since its fir...

    13 Jun 2017 16:00
  • Neel Jani reflects on memorable 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans
    Video: Neel Jani reflects on memorable 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans

    The 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans will always be remembered for Toyota's final lap heartbreak. The Japanese team ground to halt right at the very end of the race, gifting victory...

    06 Jun 2017 16:34
  • The major motorsport events this month
    The major motorsport events this month

    Motorsport is a busy business and this month is jam packed with racing action. The third leg of the Triple Crown will occur, as Porsche and Toyota will battle for bragging right...

    01 Jun 2017 15:47
  • Anthony Davidson on the Toyota TS050 Hybrid
    Video: Anthony Davidson on the Toyota TS050 Hybrid

    LMP1 racer Anthony Davidson talks us through his 2017 World Endurance Championship challenger, the Toyota TS050 Hybrid. After suffering heartbreak in the dying laps of...

    31 May 2017 15:13
  • A look back at Monaco: 2004
    A look back at Monaco: 2004

    With only one day until the action in Monaco officially kicks off, we continue our look back on some of the most famous races from Monaco. Today, it's the Grand Prix from 20...

    24 May 2017 16:14
  • Lopez given the all clear for FP1 in Monaco
    FE: Lopez given the all clear for FP1 in Monaco

    Jose Maria Lopez has been given the green light to drive in FP1 tomorrow for DS Virgin Racing but will be called to the medical centre following the session for further checks w...

    12 May 2017 17:29
  • No F1 return for Timo Glock: "A bit of a joke"
    No F1 return for Timo Glock: "A bit of a joke"

    Timo Glock has admitted that hinting he is set to return to formula one was a "joke". The German contested almost 100 grands prix for Jordan, Toyota and Marussia, but ...

    10 May 2017 14:10
  • WEC 2017 Preview
    Video: WEC 2017 Preview

    The Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix hits our screens this weekend, but it is not the only series that will be happening. The World Endurance Championship kicks off their 2017 seaso...

    12 Apr 2017 13:17
  • What motorsport can you enjoy this weekend?
    What motorsport can you enjoy this weekend?

    The racing season well and truly gets underway this weekend, as four popular racing series hit the track in what is expected to be a fascinating year for world motorsport. So, ...

    11 Apr 2017 13:23
  • Toyota unveil 2017 LMP1 entry
    WEC: Toyota unveil 2017 LMP1 entry

    Toyota has revealed their car for the new season of the World Endurance Championship. The Japanese manufacturer says that they have updated every part of the TS050, and will be ...

    31 Mar 2017 13:45
  • DAMS announce 2017 line up
    GP3: DAMS announce 2017 line up

    DAMS have revealed their driver line up for the 2017 season, fielding with Santino Ferrucci, Tatiana Calderon and rookie Bruno Baptista. DAMS enjoyed a highly successful d...

    28 Feb 2017 09:37
  • Thomas Randle wins Toyota Racing series
    Thomas Randle wins Toyota Racing series

    Thomas Randle has won the 2017 Toyota Racing series by only five points after the final round at Circuit Chris Amon in New Zealand. Randle scored two victories from fifteen race...

    12 Feb 2017 11:18
  • Five innovative designs in recent F1
    Five innovative designs in recent F1

    Formula 1 is known to overtime  make innovative discoveries. The teams search piece by piece for loopholes in the regulations to outwit the competition. ...

    05 Feb 2017 12:08
  • Kobayashi to mix WEC and Super Formula
    WEC: Kobayashi to mix WEC and Super Formula

    Kamui Kobayashi has confirmed that he will race in Super Formula and the World Endurance Championship in 2017. The former F1 driver debuted in Super Formula in 2015 securin...

    02 Feb 2017 11:11
  • F1 loopholes harder to find - Smedley
    F1 loopholes harder to find - Smedley

    Williams performance chief Rob Smedley has admitted that loopholes are much harder to come across in F1. Loopholes are engineering tricks that allow the engineers to design a sy...

    01 Feb 2017 15:25
  • Suspension controversy set to linger
    Suspension controversy set to linger

    The row over suspension legality following a recent challenge by Ferrari is set to continue int0 the rest of 2017. Ferrari's chief designer wrote to the FIA seeking clarifi...

    04 Jan 2017 14:35
  • WEC: Ginetta reveal details of LMP1 effort

    Ginetta has announced that it will supply an LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The move follows the announcement of new rules in 2017 for LMP1 ...

    04 Jan 2017 11:14
  • Bernie Ecclestone expecting Singapore Grand Prix to go
    Bernie Ecclestone expecting Singapore Grand Prix to go

    Bernie Ecclestone isn't expecting the SIngapore Grand Prix to renew its contract when it expires next year. The city state has hosted Formula One's premier night race a...

    28 Dec 2016 17:00
  • Ferrari sign Fittipaldi and Armstrong
    Ferrari sign Fittipaldi and Armstrong

    Ferrari have signed youngsters Marcus Armstrong and Enzo Fittipaldi to their Driver Academy ahead of the 2017 season. Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Formula One world cha...

    23 Dec 2016 12:23
  • Highly-rated youngster Lando Norris gets F3 seat
    F3: Highly-rated youngster Lando Norris gets F3 seat

    Highly-rated British teenager Lando Norris will graduate to European Formula Three full time next year with Carlin. The 17-year-old won three championship titles in 2016, addin...

    15 Dec 2016 14:50
  • Kamui Kobayashi responds to Mercedes advert
    Kamui Kobayashi responds to Mercedes advert

    Former Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi thrown his name into the hat for the vacant Mercedes seat. Yesterday, Autosport magazine published an advert from the team offering th...

    09 Dec 2016 17:00
  • Force India junior joins Carlin
    F3: Force India junior joins Carlin

    Force India protégé Jehan Daruvala has been announced as one of Carlin's drivers for the 2017 European Formula Three season. The18-year-old raced in Formula R...

    08 Dec 2016 19:12
  • Formula One's world champion dynasties
    Formula One's world champion dynasties

    On Sunday Nico Rosberg became only second son of a world champion to take the crown for himself, following in the footsteps of Damon Hill who matched his own father's feat i...

    29 Nov 2016 12:52
  • Lucas di Grassi rules out WEC replacement
    WEC: Lucas di Grassi rules out WEC replacement

    Lucas di Grassi has ruled out replacing his World Endurance Championship commitments with another campaign. The Brazilian will exit the series at the end of the year following ...

    10 Nov 2016 17:50
  • Toyota considering third Le Mans entry in 2017
    WEC: Toyota considering third Le Mans entry in 2017

    Toyota are considering a third car at Le Mans in 2017. The Japanese manufacturer has consistently refused to run a third entry for the French Classic, despite additional entrie...

    10 Nov 2016 16:37
  • Jacques Villeneuve warns Lance Stroll of F1 challenges
    Jacques Villeneuve warns Lance Stroll of F1 challenges

    Jacques Villeneuve has fired a warning to compatriot Lance Stroll ahead of his Formula One début. The Canadian teenager will join the F1 grid next year with Williams, ha...

    07 Nov 2016 11:12
  • Porsche victorious at Shanghai
    WEC: Porsche victorious at Shanghai

    The #1 Porsche car of Brendon Hartley, Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard emerged victorious once again at the 6 hours of Shanghai as Porsche claim the constructor's standin...

    06 Nov 2016 12:03
  • Porsche take pole for 6 hours of Shanghai
    Porsche take pole for 6 hours of Shanghai

    The #1 Porsche of Brendon Hartley and Mark Webber will start the 6 hours of Shanghai on pole position after setting an average lap of  1 minute 44.747. They...

    05 Nov 2016 13:33
  • The day Lewis Hamilton won his first title
    The day Lewis Hamilton won his first title

    Today marks eight years since Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One world championship. After missing out on an unprecedented rookie title during his maiden campaign in 2007...

    02 Nov 2016 14:33
  • Toyota win 6 hours of Fuji
    WEC: Toyota win 6 hours of Fuji

    The 6 hours of Fuji endurance race was dramatically won by Toyota, as the #6 car took a strategic gamble and managed to keep the #8 Audi behind. The #6 Toyota was relative...

    16 Oct 2016 10:45
  • Audi take pole position at Fuji
    WEC: Audi take pole position at Fuji

    Audi have taken pole position for the 6 hours of Fuji endurance race over their rivals Porsche. The busy twenty minute session saw times continuously fall with many drivers tak...

    15 Oct 2016 11:07
  • Five stand out moments from Mark Webber's career

    As Mark Webber announces his retirement from motorsport, we take a look back at a career that has spanned more than two decades, picking out five stand out moments:   &nb...

    13 Oct 2016 16:08
  • Alex Lynn to make sports car bow at Fuji
    WEC: Alex Lynn to make sports car bow at Fuji

    Alex Lynn will make his début in the FIA World Endurance Championship next month. The Williams Formula One and GP2 driver will drive for Manor in the LMP2 class alongsid...

    29 Sep 2016 16:05
  • Ferrari-Dallara speculation ramps up
    Ferrari-Dallara speculation ramps up

    Ferrari is set to collaborate with Dallara, according to reports Speaking to La Repubblica, Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed that the two parties had been i...

    19 Sep 2016 10:22
  • Future in Indycar not an option for Felipe Massa
    Future in Indycar not an option for Felipe Massa

    Felipe Massa has played down any claims he might keep his racing dream alive for 2017 by switching to Indycar. As Williams reconsiders its next driver lineup, the Brazilian has ...

    25 Aug 2016 10:16

