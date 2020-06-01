Toyota F1 car and Ferrari overalls among items to be auctioned by FIA

A Toyota TF109 car and race-winning Ferrari overalls will be items up for bidding at an FIA auction later this month.

The FIA has established an auction with RM Sotheby’s, which will be online-only, in order to raise funds for organisations fighting the strains caused by the coronavirus.

Chassis No. 01 of the TF109 that was used by Toyota in its final season as an F1 manufacturer in 2009 will be sold. The car achieved five podiums courtesy of Timo Glock and Jarno Trulli.

Ferrari race overalls worn by Charles Leclerc in Belgium last year, where the Monegasque driver took his first grand prix win, will be up for bidding, as well as Sebastian Vettel's suit from Singapore.

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has offered up a helmet and a race suit he used in 1995, while Mercedes has donated race overalls, boots and gloves signed by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

More items will be announced in the coming days before the auction takes place from June 15 to 22.

“Since the beginning of the health crisis, the FIA and the entire motor sport community have been committed to fighting the pandemic through many initiatives such as #RaceAgainstCovid,” said FIA president Jean Todt.

“Today, we have another opportunity to show our strength and unity: I very much welcome the FIA and RM Sotheby’s collaboration for the benefit of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank all the drivers and teams for their contributions as well as the FIA Foundation for its generous donation. To ensure this auction the success it deserves, I urge each and every one of our motor sport family to join us.”