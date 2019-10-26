FP3: Leclerc heads damp final practice

user icon
<strong>FP3:</strong> Leclerc heads damp final practice

  • Published on 26 Oct 2019 18:03
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc topped the final practice session from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, setting a 1:16.145.

The session started on a damp circuit, with intermediate tyres being used to clear the water that was present on the circuit. 

The track was still drying in the final moments of the session, with drivers improving on their final laps on the soft compound ahead of qualifying.

Leclerc's lap time put him 0.027s ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who ended FP2 as the fastest driver on Saturday afternoon. 

Both Mercedes cars followed in third and fourth, with Valtteri Bottas leading Lewis Hamilton. The Silver Arrows initially completed their one-lap runs on the medium compound before fitting the red-walled soft tyre.

Carlos Sainz set a strong lap time in his McLaren to place himself fifth in the timesheets, ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Alexander Albon found his final hot lap in the interrupted by traffic, meaning he had to settle for seventh place, behind Pierre Gasly.

Gasly only emerged in the session halfway through, as he is reportedly feeling sick due to a stomach bug that has affected a number of people in the F1 paddock in Mexico.

Lando Norris ended up as the ninth fastest driver, setting a lap time that was only marginally faster than local favourite Sergio Perez, who rounded out the top ten.

Trouble for Renault

It was a far from ideal session for Renault, as both of its cars failed to set a single lap time during the 60-minute session.

The Enstone squad discovered that one of its cooling systems was polluted, with the process of cleaning it out requiring careful work as to not damage a component.

Renault ended the session behind Williams and Haas, with the latter two teams running two-by-twos from 15th to 18th.

F1Grand Prix Mexico - Free practice 3

MX Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - 26 October 2019

Photos Mexico 2019

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

