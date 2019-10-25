FP1: Hamilton heads opening practice ahead of Leclerc

user icon
<strong>FP1:</strong> Hamilton heads opening practice ahead of Leclerc

  • Published on 25 Oct 2019 18:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has finished the opening practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets, clocking a lap time of 1:17.327.

The Briton, who is chasing his sixth world championship title this weekend, set his best time on the soft tyre, while Charles Leclerc, who was one-tenth behind, set his fastest lap on the medium compound.

The session began with the track being slightly damp, leading some teams to set their installation laps on the intermediate tyres.

As the circuit got faster, the times started to tumble, with four drivers ending the session inside the 1.17s.

Both Red Bulls were third and fourth, as Max Verstappen was half a second ahead of Alexander Albon, who is aiming to impress in order to secure a Red Bull seat for 2020. 

Valtteri Bottas was fifth for Mercedes, while Sebastian Vettel was the slowest out of the top three teams, with his time reading almost nine-tenths down on Hamilton's.

Stroll crashes, Sainz tops midfield fight

While a number of drivers struggled for grip throughout the session, Lance Stroll found himself in the barriers at the final corner after losing control of his car.

Despite the contact with the wall, the Racing Point driver managed to drive back to the pit lane, where his broken rear wing was replaced before he was sent back out onto the circuit.

As McLaren inches closer to securing fourth place in the constructors' championship, Carlos Sainz was seventh fastest for the Woking squad, ahead of the Toro Rosso pair of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat. 

Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the session, only narrowly edging out Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, who were all within one-tenth of each other.

Nicholas Latifi climbed back into the cockpit of the FW42 for the session as he tested old parts for Williams - the Canadian rounded out the timesheets behind George Russell. 

Replies (0)

  • siggy74

    Posts: 97

    ow dear really sloppy post GPNET, so Lewis Hamilton has finished the opening practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets, clocking a lap time of 1:17.327.

    So is it mexico, or japan ;p rofl

    • + 0
    • Oct 25 2019 - 19:55

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar