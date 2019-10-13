user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>Qualifying:</strong> Vettel beats Leclerc to pole in Suzuka

Qualifying: Vettel beats Leclerc to pole in Suzuka

  • Published on 13 Oct 2019 04:17
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel has stormed to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, leading an all Ferrari front row.

The German, who took his second pole position of the season, was almost two-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc. 

Mercedes dominated the timesheets during the practice sessions on Friday, however neither of its two drivers could challenge the Maranello squad during qualifying, which took place hours before the start of the race. 

Valtteri Bottas was able to pip Lewis Hamilton to the leading spot on the front row, as less than two and a half tenths separated the top four.

Alexander Albon offered Max Verstappen his closest challenge yet this season in qualifying, as both Red Bull drivers set the same lap time of a 1:27.851 in Q3.

However, as Verstappen set the lap time first, he will start in fifth place and in front of his Thai-British teammate.

The fourth row for the start of the race at 14:10 local time will see both McLarens, with Carlos Sainz managing to get the better of Lando Norris in Q3.

Pierre Gasly also fought his way into the final session, as did Romain Grosjean, with the two set to line up in ninth and tenth for the start of the grand prix.

Robert Kubica's session ended early as he dipped a wheel onto the exit of the final corner, crashing into the barriers in Q1 and bringing out a red flag.

After his car was cleared, it wasn't long before a second red flag was brought out for Kevin Magnussen, who appeared to be caught out by a gust of wind at the last turn, which pitched him into the wall.

Despite a heavy hit with the barrier, Magnussen drove his Haas car back to the pit lane, but didn't rejoin the track, joining Kubica, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo in the Q1 drop zone.

Lance Stroll out-qualified his Racing Point teammate Perez for only the second time this season, and is set to line-up in 12th place on the grid, behind Antonio Giovinazzi.

The Italian once again out-qualified veteran teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who ended Q2 in front of Daniil Kvyat and Nico Hulkenberg, with the latter suffering a hydraulics failure that prevented him from setting a competitive lap time. 

F1Grand Prix Japan - Qualifying

JP Circuit Suzuka - 12 October 2019

Photos Japan 2019

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 208

    Well that was a surprise. Albon deserves some credit and Gasly is back to his old ways with Torro Rosso.

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 04:49
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,738

    great session, enjoyed that. Bring on the race!

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 05:12
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,321
  • Podiums 52
  • Grand Prix 97
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar