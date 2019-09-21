user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>Qualifying</strong> Leclerc beats Hamilton, Vettel to pole in Singapore

Qualifying Leclerc beats Hamilton, Vettel to pole in Singapore

  • Published on 21 Sep 2019 16:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has taken pole position for the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix, setting his fastest time right at the end of the session to pip Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for pole position.

Vettel held provisional pole position after the first runs in Q3, however Leclerc was able to go faster again on the final runs.

Hamilton was over a second down on Vettel after he completed his first timed lap, complaining that he didn't have much front grip on the lap.

However, on the second time of asking, the five-time world champion pulled his Mercedes W10 onto the front row alongside pole-sitter Leclerc, who tops qualifying for the third consecutive event.  

Red Bull's challenge faded away as the session went on, with Max Verstappen ending the session over half a second down on Leclerc in fourth place. 

The Dutchman did manage to get the better of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes, who was just short of a second down on the pole-sitter. Alexander Albon was sixth in his third outing for Red Bull.

McLaren held the advantage in the midfield fight all weekend and continued that form in qualifying, as it got both cars into the top ten.

Carlos Sainz produced the fastest lap from the midfield drivers, beating Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo in the two Renaults.

Lando Norris, who showed strong form earlier in the session was only tenth fastest and half a second down on teammate Sainz. 

Sergio Perez just failed to make it into Q3 after qualifying in 11th, however he will be demoted down the grid due to a gearbox change prior to the session.

Daniil Kvyat, Lance Stroll and Romain Grosjean were eliminated from W1 along with the two Williams drivers, with George Russell once again out-pacing Robert Kubica.

F1Grand Prix Singapore - Qualifying

SG Marina Bay Street Circuit - 21 September 2019

Photos Singapore 2019

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 180

    Not to jinx anything but Ferrari were not bad. Ever since FP3 they looked good on qualifying pace. Horrible last outing for Sebastian, I thought he had it in the bag with the first run in Q3 but just butchered it for the final run. Would have loved to see him claim the pole but Charles' first sector was just too good. This was a good session.
    Very strange but extremely good Q2 lap by Norris miles ahead of other midfield runners. This chap has such peaky laps sometimes, he is a good find for McLaren.
    I think Mercedes would successfully undercut Ferrari tomorrow for the lead though with the race pace they showed in FP2. Not a bad job by Gasly.

    • + 0
    • Sep 21 2019 - 16:35

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 221
  • Podiums 7
  • Grand Prix 35
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar