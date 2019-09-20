FP2: Hamilton on top ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has topped the second practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, ending the session just under two-tenths ahead of Max Verstappen.
Verstappen was a second up on teammate Alexander Albon, who hit the barriers during the session and braking his front wing - however he was able to return to the pits and continue in the session.
Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari, eight-tenths down on Hamilton, while the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, who ended his FP1 outing in the barriers, was fourth fastest ahead of Albon.
However, Bottas' fastest lap time was set on the soft compound, as was the case with the top three. Charles Leclerc was sixth fastest.
Behind the Ferrari driver was the first of the McLarens, with Carlos Sainz clocking promising pace for the Woking squad. The Spaniard's fastest lap was 1.3 seconds down on the pace laid down by Hamilton.
Lando Norris was ninth in the second McLaren, with Nico Hulkenberg, who will leave Renault at the end of the year, lodged in between the two papaya-coloured cars.
The stewards noted an incident between Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen after the latter was squeezed into the wall as he went to start his hot lap. Perez was also going for a hot lap, as they crawled through the final sector to preserve tyre temperature and wear.
Perez was 13th fastest in the session behind Daniel Ricciardo, but two spots ahead of teammate Lance Stroll, who in turn was behind Antonio Giovinazzi - both Stroll and Giovinazzi set the exact same lap time.
Williams once more rounded out the timesheets, with Kubica slowest of the 20 drivers behind Magnussen and teammate George Russell.
calle.itw
Kinda more realistic methinks.
ajpennypacker
I'm a bit shocked with the gap between teammates. Somehow I feel this track exacerbates the discrepancies in performance. Not good for guys like Albon and Bottas. I dunno what happened to Charles, but I suspect the gap to Seb is not that big.
abhidbgt
How far ahead the Red Bull and Mercedes are! I expected Ferrari to take a beating but not such thrashing. They were almost a second down on Red Bull in second sector. If both the Ferrari driver had not aborted their first hot lap they might have been a bit closer but this gap is insurmountable.
mcbhargav
Side kicks of top 3 teams are a second slower!! Wow!
ajpennypacker
So now Leclerc is a sidekick? How things change in two weeks ha
ashavin301
Almost the whole season and ferrari still cant get on top of this down-force issue! This is inconceivable that a top team can go the whole season and not solve it's issues. I expect that from the midfield teams BUT not a top team. The ppl who designed this car should t be shot on sight.
This is the only thing that's saving vettle as the car is so bad on these high downforce circuits.
ajpennypacker
Let's not be dramatic. Ferrari could easily have 4 or 5 wins this season were it not for (1)reliability and (2) driver error or performance. Sure it's not a very versatile car, but they've been in a position to win several races.