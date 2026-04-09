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Schumacher Says Leclerc to Red Bull Makes No Sense — Piastri Is the Logical Choice

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Schumacher Says Leclerc to Red Bull Makes No Sense — Piastri Is the Logical Choice

Speculation about who might replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull if he were to leave has produced one name more than any other: Charles Leclerc. Ralf Schumacher does not buy it, and his reasoning is worth hearing. 

Leclerc Does Not Fit What Red Bull Needs Right Now 

Schumacher was direct on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast. His argument is not about Leclerc's talent but about the environment he would be walking into. "Red Bull is in the middle of a long-term project. The engine development looks strong, but the team itself is struggling. External communication is anything but stable and certain key figures are missing. I do not see Leclerc simply stepping into that environment." Red Bull without the operational structure that made them dominant is a different proposition to the team that won four consecutive titles with Verstappen. 

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On the Ferrari side, Schumacher sees no real reason for Leclerc to move. "Ferrari knows exactly what they have in him, and the same applies in reverse. Besides, Red Bull traditionally works with drivers they have developed themselves and brought through their own system." 

Piastri Is the Name That Actually Makes Sense 

When asked who would be a more natural fit at Red Bull, Schumacher pointed to Oscar Piastri. "Piastri fits better with how Red Bull works. That would be a far more logical step." The reasoning connects to Red Bull's preference for developing young talent rather than buying established names from rival programmes, and Piastri has shown the kind of raw speed and mental composure that the team values. 

Verstappen Is Not Going Anywhere 

On the core question of whether Verstappen himself leaves, Schumacher was clear. "Red Bull has been built entirely around him, and that makes sense given his performances. I do not see him simply leaving, especially not when the team is going through a difficult phase.

That would feel like giving up, and that simply does not fit him at all. He will more likely try to pull the team back to the front." 

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ralf Schumacher Oscar Piastri Red Bull Racing Ferrari McLaren

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MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,721
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  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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