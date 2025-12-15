user icon
Verstappen Inspires Piastri: “Titles Are Not Everything”

Verstappen Inspires Piastri: "Titles Are Not Everything"

Oscar Piastri has explained why he believes championships in junior categories are not the defining measure of a driver’s potential, pointing to Max Verstappen as the perfect example. The McLaren driver says Verstappen’s career proves that raw speed, race intelligence and 

development matter more than collecting titles before reaching Formula 1. Piastri, who narrowly missed out on the world championship himself this season, said the lesson has shaped his own outlook on success and progress. 

The Australian enjoyed a breakthrough year at the front of the grid but ultimately finished just short of the ultimate prize. Despite that disappointment, Piastri insists he does not view his

season as a failure and believes long-term growth is far more important than any single result. 

“Max Is the Best Example” 

Speaking to Formula 1 Magazine, Piastri explained why Verstappen’s career path resonates with him. “Max is the best example that titles are not everything,” he said. “He did not win everything in the junior categories, but look at where he is now.” 

Piastri pointed out that Verstappen’s rapid promotion to Formula 1 came because teams recognised his natural ability rather than his trophy count. “He had speed, racecraft and the right mentality. That is what really matters.” 

According to Piastri, junior results can sometimes be misleading. “There are many factors in feeder series. The right opportunity at the right moment is crucial.” 

Focus on Development Over Trophies 

Piastri said his own career has reinforced that philosophy. “Of course you want to win championships, but development is the key. You need to become a complete driver.” 

He explained that his approach has always been to focus on learning and consistency rather than obsessing over results. “If you keep improving, the results will follow. That is how I see it.” 

Piastri added that missing out on the title this season does not change his confidence. “It hurts, but it does not define me. I know I am on the right path.” 

Lessons From a Title Fight 

Reflecting on his season-long battle at the front, Piastri said the experience has only strengthened his resolve. “Fighting for a title teaches you so much. You learn about pressure, decision-making and how to perform when it really matters.” 

He also praised the level of competition he faced. “The standard is incredibly high. Competing against drivers like Norris and Verstappen forces you to raise your level.” 

Piastri believes those lessons will be invaluable in the years ahead. “This year gave me a lot of confidence. I know what it takes now.” 

Looking Ahead With Optimism 

As McLaren continue their upward trajectory, Piastri remains focused on building momentum. “I am not chasing labels or expectations. I am chasing improvement.”

For the Australian, Verstappen’s journey serves as a reminder that the road to success is rarely linear. “If you have the talent and the work ethic, the titles will come. That is what matters.”

