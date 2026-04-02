McLaren arrived at Suzuka without Oscar Piastri having scored a point in 2026. He left Japan with a second-place finish and a glowing assessment from his team principal. Andrea Stella thinks the rest of the grid should pay attention.

Finally a Race to Show His Level

Piastri had a difficult opening to the season, missing early races and then having to fight back into the picture from behind. None of that showed at Suzuka. He was immediately competitive, ran a strong race, and finished on the podium in a performance that Stella described as a statement.

"If you look at the tests, the practice sessions, and qualifying, you see an Oscar who is more complete than ever," the McLaren team principal said. "This is without doubt the strongest version of him since he entered the sport." What made the result more significant in Stella's view was the context Piastri was operating in. "After such a difficult start to the season, especially with the home race he had to miss, he could easily have lost confidence. But he stayed mentally rock solid."

Stella Stays Realistic Despite the Podium

The result was encouraging for McLaren, who have been searching for their pace after losing the constructors title they won in 2025. But Stella was careful not to overstate what it means. "Honestly, we were surprised ourselves at how competitive we were here," he admitted. "If we want to maintain this level, we need to make the car a few tenths faster. That is where the focus is with the upcoming updates for Miami."

He was also clear about the effect Piastri's performance has on the team more broadly. "His resilience and leadership are inspiring. That gives the whole team the energy to push through a difficult phase." McLaren are not yet in a position to fight Mercedes consistently, but Piastri being at his best is at least a reason to believe they can close the gap over the coming months.