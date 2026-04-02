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Stella Warns the Grid: "This Is the Best Version of Piastri We Have Ever Seen"

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Stella Warns the Grid: "This Is the Best Version of Piastri We Have Ever Seen"

McLaren arrived at Suzuka without Oscar Piastri having scored a point in 2026. He left Japan with a second-place finish and a glowing assessment from his team principal. Andrea Stella thinks the rest of the grid should pay attention. 

Finally a Race to Show His Level 

Piastri had a difficult opening to the season, missing early races and then having to fight back into the picture from behind. None of that showed at Suzuka. He was immediately competitive, ran a strong race, and finished on the podium in a performance that Stella described as a statement. 

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"If you look at the tests, the practice sessions, and qualifying, you see an Oscar who is more complete than ever," the McLaren team principal said. "This is without doubt the strongest version of him since he entered the sport." What made the result more significant in Stella's view was the context Piastri was operating in. "After such a difficult start to the season, especially with the home race he had to miss, he could easily have lost confidence. But he stayed mentally rock solid." 

Stella Stays Realistic Despite the Podium 

The result was encouraging for McLaren, who have been searching for their pace after losing the constructors title they won in 2025. But Stella was careful not to overstate what it means. "Honestly, we were surprised ourselves at how competitive we were here," he admitted. "If we want to maintain this level, we need to make the car a few tenths faster. That is where the focus is with the upcoming updates for Miami." 

He was also clear about the effect Piastri's performance has on the team more broadly. "His resilience and leadership are inspiring. That gives the whole team the energy to push through a difficult phase." McLaren are not yet in a position to fight Mercedes consistently, but Piastri being at his best is at least a reason to believe they can close the gap over the coming months.

F1 News Oscar Piastri McLaren

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Spain
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Bahrain
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

AU Oscar Piastri 81
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 802
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 72
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Apr 6 2001 (25)
  • Place of b. Melbourne, Australia, AU
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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McLaren
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