The paddock rumour mill has produced a new scenario this week, and this one comes from Ralf Schumacher. The Lambiase announcement has added fuel to the Verstappen transfer conversation, and Schumacher is now connecting dots that go well beyond a straightforward seat swap.

Two Scenarios for Verstappen

Schumacher laid out his thinking to Sky Sports Germany. "I expect Max to reposition himself differently next year. That could mean one of two things: either he leaves Red Bull and leaves the sport entirely, because he simply cannot stop talking about how boring he finds Formula 1 right now."

The second scenario is the one that will generate more attention. "Or he follows his engineer to McLaren, which would mean that there are also conversations happening at McLaren about Oscar Piastri moving to Red Bull. That is something we have seen before in Formula 1." Driver swaps between top teams are rare but not without precedent, and the logic of a package deal that solves multiple problems at once is not entirely far-fetched.

Verstappen Holds the Key

Verstappen himself has not addressed the speculation publicly since Japan. The reality is that his decision affects almost everything else in the driver market. Multiple drivers come out of contract at the end of this season, and if Verstappen moves, a cascade of further changes becomes likely across the grid.

Red Bull's position, at least publicly, remains that improving the car is the priority and that a better car will change Verstappen's mood. Team principal Laurent Mekies made that point clearly after Japan, and there has been no signal from within the team that they expect him to leave. Whether that confidence is well-founded will become clearer as the season progresses and the RB22 either finds performance or continues to struggle.